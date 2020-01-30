Thursday, January 30, 2020Back to
Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 73.7 lakh

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4Matic diesel will be powered by the same OM 654 diesel engine as seen on the CLS 300d.


OverdriveJan 30, 2020 14:37:47 IST

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new generation of the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV in India today. Prices start at Rs 73.7 lakh ex-showroom for the base GLE 300d 4Matic. This goes up to Rs 1.25 crore ex-showroom for the GLE 400d 4Matic. Both the trims are equipped with BSVI compliant engines. The Star Ease maintenance packages for the new GLE start at Rs 83,200.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4Matic diesel, which will be sold via CKD route, will be powered by the same OM 654 diesel engine as seen on the CLS 300d and on the top-spec C 300d. Like in those cars, the 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine will make 245PS and 500Nm. Mercedes claims that this will get the GLE from 0 to 100kmph in 7.2s and on to a 225kmph top speed.

Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 73.7 lakh

The GLE 400d trim will be sold via the CBU route and will be available in limited numbers. This trim gets the OM 656 diesel engine recently seen on the G 350d. But here, the in-line six 3.0-litre motor will be in a higher state of tune, making 330PS and 700Nm. All three engine will be paired with the 9-speed torque convertor automatic and come with 4Matic permanent AWD system.

The GLE will get two variants. The GLE 300d 4Matic will be available in the Exclusive trim which adds all-round LED lighting, 19-inch alloy wheels, new off-road modes, hill-descent control, panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, the two 13.3-inch widescreen cockpit displays with the MBUX voice assistant, wireless charging, Mercedes me connected car tech, a self-parking feature with a reversing camera, blind-spot monitoring, seven airbags and the active brake assist system.

The GLE 400d 4Matic and the GLE 450 4Matic will be available in the higher Elite grade. This will add multibeam headlamps with intelligent lighting functions, variable torque vectoring in the AWD system, air suspension, 20-inch alloys, 360 camera, gesture control with the MBUX assistant, memory function seats in the front, electrically adjustable rear seats and open-pore wood trim.

For the buyers looking for petrol variants, Mercedes-Benz says the GLE Petrol will be launched by mid-2020. The petrol variant will get the M 256 inline-six 3.0-litre petrol motor paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Outputs will be 367PS and 500Nm with the EQ-Boost mild-hybrid system adding a further 22PS and 250Nm. This system can control the Start/Stop function, fill in gaps in the engine's powerband and recuperate energy to charge an onboard battery. This version can get from 0 to 100kmph in 5.7s and on to a top speed of 250kmph.

The new GLE is first of more than 10 models that Mercedes-Benz India will launch in 2020. Following this will be the V-Class Marco Polo on 6 February. Other products set for an unveil at the Auto Expo 2020 are the A-Class Limousine, the AMG GT 4-door, the EQC EV and the new GLA. All of these will launch in India over the course of the year.

