Wednesday, June 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV gets new diesel, petrol variants in India, pricing starts at Rs 88.8 lakh

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 is priced at Rs 88.80 lakh while the GLE 400d costs Rs 89.90 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.


OverdriveJun 03, 2020 16:25:10 IST

Mercedes-Benz has updated the engine line-up for the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV in India. .

The petrol engine option is the GLE 450. This motor is new to the GLE range and is the M 256 in-line six 3.0-litre petrol motor paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Outputs are 367PS and 500 Nm with the EQ-Boost mild-hybrid system adding a further 22PS and 250 Nm. This system can control the start/stop function, fill in gaps in the engine's powerband and recuperate energy to charge an onboard battery. This has a 250 kmph top-speed and can do 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7s

Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV gets new diesel, petrol variants in India, pricing starts at Rs 88.8 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV. Image: tech2

The GLE 400 d was already available in the top-end CBU Hip-Hop Edition of the GLE, but has now trickled down to CKD production. This diesel engine is the 3.0-litre inline-six OM 656 unit, making 330PS and 700 Nm. The GLE thus equipped can do 245 kmph and 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7s. Both engines pair with the nine-speed automatic gearbox and the 4 Matic AWD system.

Notable features are the Multibeam LED headlamps, a 360-degree camera with a self-parking function, 20-inch alloys, Airmatic suspension, the MBUX infotainment system with the twin-screen layout, electrically adjustable rear seats, memory function powered from seats, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and electrically operated sunblinds.

Safety features amount to Active Brake Assist, Blind Spot Assist as a standard, along with 7 airbags.

With these new variants, Mercedes-Benz has bridged the large price gap between the base GLE 300d and the top-spec Hip-Hop editions. Some of the trick features like the E-Active Body Control and wellbeing functions ar missing here, but the GLE now competes more closely with the BMW X5.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 is priced at Rs 88.80 lakh while the GLE 400d costs Rs 89.90 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Maintenance packages for the petrol GLE start at Rs 77,600 for 2 years/unlimited km. For GLE 400 d this is Rs 89,100 for 2 years/unlimited kms.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Mercedes-Benz launches AMG C63 Coupe, AMG GT R Coupe in India; priced at Rs 1.33 cr and Rs 2.48 cr

May 27, 2020
Mercedes-Benz launches AMG C63 Coupe, AMG GT R Coupe in India; priced at Rs 1.33 cr and Rs 2.48 cr
Formula 1: Mercedes plans to race for years to come, assures parent company Daimler

SportsTracker

Formula 1: Mercedes plans to race for years to come, assures parent company Daimler

May 30, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020