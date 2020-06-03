Overdrive

Mercedes-Benz has updated the engine line-up for the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV in India. .

The petrol engine option is the GLE 450. This motor is new to the GLE range and is the M 256 in-line six 3.0-litre petrol motor paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Outputs are 367PS and 500 Nm with the EQ-Boost mild-hybrid system adding a further 22PS and 250 Nm. This system can control the start/stop function, fill in gaps in the engine's powerband and recuperate energy to charge an onboard battery. This has a 250 kmph top-speed and can do 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7s

The GLE 400 d was already available in the top-end CBU Hip-Hop Edition of the GLE, but has now trickled down to CKD production. This diesel engine is the 3.0-litre inline-six OM 656 unit, making 330PS and 700 Nm. The GLE thus equipped can do 245 kmph and 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7s. Both engines pair with the nine-speed automatic gearbox and the 4 Matic AWD system.

Notable features are the Multibeam LED headlamps, a 360-degree camera with a self-parking function, 20-inch alloys, Airmatic suspension, the MBUX infotainment system with the twin-screen layout, electrically adjustable rear seats, memory function powered from seats, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and electrically operated sunblinds.

Safety features amount to Active Brake Assist, Blind Spot Assist as a standard, along with 7 airbags.

With these new variants, Mercedes-Benz has bridged the large price gap between the base GLE 300d and the top-spec Hip-Hop editions. Some of the trick features like the E-Active Body Control and wellbeing functions ar missing here, but the GLE now competes more closely with the BMW X5.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 is priced at Rs 88.80 lakh while the GLE 400d costs Rs 89.90 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Maintenance packages for the petrol GLE start at Rs 77,600 for 2 years/unlimited km. For GLE 400 d this is Rs 89,100 for 2 years/unlimited kms.