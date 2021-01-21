Overdrive

Mercedes-Benz India has updated its best-selling SUV in India, the GLC, with the latest version of its Mercedes me connected technology, including Alexa Home/Google Home integration, along with front massage seats and full-digital instrumentation. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 is priced at Rs 57.4 lakhs, while the GLC 220d 4MATIC is priced at Rs 63.15 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Two new colours have been added to the range, Brilliant Blue and High Tech Silver.

Speaking details, the Mercedes uses connected technology, with voice assistance using the 'Hey Mercedes' command, can now also be used with any Amazon Echo or Google Home device outside of the car to check on the vehicle's status, and even remote start the engine and pre-cool the cabin. Also, parking lots have been added to the MBUX 10.25-inch onboard infotainment touchscreen, which will show up as part of the listed POIs (Places Of Interest).

Bigger news, however, is the introduction of massage seats for the front row, the first time ever the function has been introduced on this model line. The twin analogue dials on the outgoing GLC, launched in March last year, make way for a 12.3-inch digital instrumentation screen, which can be set to three themes ranging from Classic to Sporty. The parking camera has also been updated to a 360-degree camera system.