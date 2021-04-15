Thursday, April 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan makes global debut, has a range of up to 770 kilometres

Envisioned as an all-electric version of the S-Class, the Mercedes-Benz EQS is expected to be launched in India in 2021.


tech2 News StaffApr 15, 2021 23:24:12 IST

The Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan made its world premiere late Thursday, marking the global debut for what is a key addition to the German carmaker’s fast-growing electric vehicle portfolio. Based on the company’s Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA), the Mercedes-Benz EQS is the brand’s first model to utilise a dedicated battery EV platform, and as such, is envisioned as an all-electric version of the flagship Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan. To that end, both are made at the same ‘Factory 56’ in Sindelfingen, which Mercedes says is its most advanced plant till date.

Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan makes global debut, has a range of up to 770 kilometres

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is the brand's first model to be based on a dedicated BEV platform. Image: Mercedes-Benz

At 5,216 millimetres in length, the EQS is a little bit longer than the standard S-Class, but what’s worth noting is that its 3,210-millimetre wheelbase is almost the same as that of the long-wheelbase S-Class. Another highlight of the EQS is Mercedes’ claim that it is – despite being a fairly large vehicle – the most aerodynamically efficient production car in the world, with a drag coefficient of just 0.20, bettering even the facelifted Tesla Model S.

At 3,210 mm, the Mercedes-Benz EQS' wheelbase nearly mirrors that of the long-wheelbase S-Class. Image: Mercedes-Benz

At 3,210 mm, the Mercedes-Benz EQS' wheelbase nearly mirrors that of the long-wheelbase S-Class. Image: Mercedes-Benz

In terms of design and styling, the production-spec EQS retains quite a lot of the Vision EQS’ cues, as well as its swoopy silhouette and tipped-forward stance. The LED headlights are linked by a slim light bar, and there’s a sealed radiator grille area featuring a gloss black finish, with a three-dimensional star pattern available as an option. The clamshell bonnet is fixed, so there’s no ‘frunk’ with the EQS.
Along the sides, the sharply rising beltline and window line catch attention, along with the large alloy wheels (options ranging from 19- to 22-inches will be available), flush-fitting door handles and a sharply raked roof, which flows into the stubby tail section. The intricate pattern of the LED tail-lights is pretty cool, too.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS debuts the MBUX Hyperscreen with three digital displays installed under a curved glass panel. Image: Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz EQS debuts the MBUX Hyperscreen with three digital displays installed under a curved glass panel. Image: Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz EQS’ interior features a first for the brand – the MBUX Hyperscreen, which brings a total of three displays installed underneath a curved glass panel that spans the entire width of the dashboard. There are no physical switches or controls on the dash, and the latest-gen MBUX infotainment is capable of receiving over-the-air updates, which Mercedes will also use to roll out functional upgrades, including the ability to unlock full rear-wheel steering angle (up to 10 degrees), service subscriptions and even ‘free software test phases’.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is said to have even more rear seat space than the S-Class. Image: Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is said to have even more rear seat space than the S-Class. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Additionally, thanks to the flat floor, the EQS is said to have even more space for rear-seat passengers, with the twin-sunroof setup helping create a sense of airiness in the cabin. What’s more, the EQS’ 610-litre boot is also bigger than that of the S-Class (550 litres).

At launch, the Mercedes-Benz EQS will be available in two variants – the single-motor EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4MATIC. Both versions get the same battery pack – with 107.8 kWh of usable energy content – but have different power outputs, and, at around 2.5 tonnes, weigh roughly the same. The 450+ has 333 hp and 568 Nm of torque, and can do 0-100 kph in 6.2 seconds.

The 580 has 4MATIC all-wheel-drive and torque vectoring, has a total output of 523 hp and 855 Nm of torque and a 0-100 kph time of 4.3 seconds. Both variants are limited to a top speed of 210 kph. A version with a smaller battery is expected to follow later this year, along with an AMG version producing over 700 hp.

On a full charge, the Mercedes-Benz EQS has a range of 770 kilometres (WLTP cycle). With DC fast charging at up to 200 kW, Mercedes-Benz says the EQS can regain about 300 kilometres of range in a mere 15 minutes. At home or at public charging stations, the EQS can be charged at up to 22 kW (AC) using the on-board charger. In Japan, bidirectional charging with the EQS will also be possible.

Mercedes-Benz introduced India to the EQ brand last year, by launching the all-electric EQC SUV in our market. The Mercedes-Benz EQS is expected to be part of the 15 launches the company has lined up for India, and is likely to arrive on our shores later this year. But it certainly won’t come cheap – expect Mercedes-Benz EQS prices in India to be closer to the Rs 2 crore mark (ex-showroom).

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

2016 paris motor show

2016 Paris Motor Show: Mercedes-Benz Generation EQ Concept has Tesla in its sight

Sep 29, 2016
2016 Paris Motor Show: Mercedes-Benz Generation EQ Concept has Tesla in its sight
Paris Motor Show: Volkswagen ID and Mercedes-Benz EQ pave the way for an electric future

Paris Motor Show: Volkswagen ID and Mercedes-Benz EQ pave the way for an electric future

Sep 30, 2016
Auto Expo 2018: Here are the most anticipated cars from the 14th edition of the motor show

AutoExpo2018

Auto Expo 2018: Here are the most anticipated cars from the 14th edition of the motor show

Jan 30, 2018
Auto Expo: For Mercedes, the game changers are compact luxury cars in India

Mercedes Benz

Auto Expo: For Mercedes, the game changers are compact luxury cars in India

Feb 06, 2014
Mercedes-Benz India announces change in top organisational positions

mercedes-benz

Mercedes-Benz India announces change in top organisational positions

Dec 21, 2015
Mercedes-Benz India inaugurates new workshop in Mangaluru

mercedes-benz

Mercedes-Benz India inaugurates new workshop in Mangaluru

Oct 06, 2016

science

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021
Scientists in India, Sri Lanka to collaborate on a range of science, technology research themes

SciTech Research

Scientists in India, Sri Lanka to collaborate on a range of science, technology research themes

Apr 15, 2021
Microplastics circulating in the atmosphere are causing 'plastification' of the world: Study

Microplastics

Microplastics circulating in the atmosphere are causing 'plastification' of the world: Study

Apr 14, 2021
Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities say

Nuclear Waste Disposal

Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities say

Apr 13, 2021