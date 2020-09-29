Tuesday, September 29, 2020Back to
Mercedes-Benz EQC SUV to launch in India on 8 October: All you need to know

Sharing its underpinnings with the GLC SUV, the EQC will be offered only in the EQC 400 variant.


OverdriveSep 29, 2020 15:39:05 IST

Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed the launch date of one its most anticipated SUVs, the EQC. The company's first-ever electric SUV is being brought to the country through the CBU route. Sharing its underpinnings with the GLC SUV, the EQC will be offered only in the EQC 400 variant. In terms of design, the front and rear fascias though are completely new and do a good job of being relatable to the standard Merceded range, while establishing the EQC as its own thing.

The front gets an EQ-specific grille with illuminated Mercedes badging with LED strip connecting the new headlights. This design element is carried over to the rear as well, with the slim tail lamps also being similarly connected. This design element is expected to be an EQ-brand signature. A more aggressive AMG-line design package is also available.

The interior also follows a more sleek and futuristic adaption of traditional Mercedes design cues. The MBUX infotainment system with the two 10.3-inch screens dominates the interior with its many features and voice-activated functions. Other touches which distinguish this car are new AC-vents and rose-gold cabin accents.

The EQC is powered by two electric motors mounted on each axle which gives it all-wheel drive capabilities. This set up combines to put out 407PS and 765 Nm. The two motors are not identical, the one in front is tuned towards efficiency while the latter is tuned towards spirited driving. Power comes from an 80 kWh battery which can get from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 40 minutes with a fast charger. The launch variant, the EQC 400, will get from 0 to 100 in 5.1s and onto a top speed of 180 kmph. Mercedes claims a range of 320 km for the EQC, which is some way off than that of rivals like the Jaguar I-Pace and the Tesla Model X both of which can go up to 380 km on a full charge.

