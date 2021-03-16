Tuesday, March 16, 2021Back to
Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift launched in India, prices range from Rs 63.60-80.90 lakh

Facelifted Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB is equipped with the MBUX infotainment system.


tech2 News StaffMar 16, 2021 13:43:21 IST

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 63.60 lakh for the base petrol version, and going all the way up to Rs 80.90 lakh for the E 350 d AMG Line (all prices, ex-showroom). This is the first major update for the current-generation E-Class, which was launched in India in 2017. It remains the only model in its segment to be offered in long-wheelbase form, and the midlife update has also brought a new, sportier-looking AMG Line variant.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift prices (ex-showroom)
Variant Prices (in INR)
E200 Expression Rs 63.60 lakh
E220d Expression Rs 64.80 lakh
E200 Exclusive Rs 67.20 lakh
E220d Exclusive Rs 68.30 lakh
E350d AMG Line Rs 80.90 lakh

While the standard E-Class facelift was unveiled early last year, the E-Class LWB facelift was revealed less than six months ago at the Beijing Auto Show. Like the standard wheelbase model, the E-Class LWB, too, features several styling changes, including a new ‘A-shape’ grille, flatter LED headlights and slimmer LED tail-lights. The styling revisions bring the E-Class more in line with the new-generation S-Class, which was also revealed late last year. The AMG Line variant features Mercedes’ signature diamond-pattern grille, as well as 18-inch multi-spoke alloys and side skirts.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift launched in India, prices range from Rs 63.60-80.90 lakh

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, presents the facelifted 2021 E-Class. Image: Mercedes-Benz

The major changes are inside the facelifted Mercedes-Benz E-Class. With this midlife update, the E-Class gains Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system with a twin-screen setup, a new, three-spoke steering wheel, and several physical buttons have been replaced by capacitive touch controls. Also new is a touchscreen placed in the rear centre console and two USB ports for rear seat passengers, and the AMG Line version gets air suspension as standard.

In India, the E-Class facelift continues with the same powertrain options as the pre-facelift model. Options include a 2.0-litre petrol engine (E200, 197 hp, 320 Nm), a 2.0-litre diesel (E220d, 194 hp, 400 Nm) and a 3.0-litre, inline-six diesel (E350d, 286 hp, 600 Nm, 0-100 kph in a claimed 6.1 seconds). It’s important to note at this point that the AMG Line version is available only in E 350 d form. A 9-speed automatic is standard across the range.

Enjoying the advantage of being the only LWB model in its segment, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class continues to dominate its class, which is also inhabited by the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Volvo S90 and Jaguar XF.

