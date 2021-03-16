12:20 (IST)
You can watch the livestream of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift launch right here.
tech2 News StaffMar 16, 2021 11:54:38 IST
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift will get new styling and more features. Tune in for prices and more details from the launch!
highlights
12:11 (IST)
A big highlight for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift will be the inclusion of the MBUX infotainment system, which is already available on other Mercedes models in India including the GLC, GLE, GLS SUVs and will also be offered on the upcoming A-Class Limousine.
11:58 (IST)
Did you know: India is the only right-hand-drive market in the world to get the long-wheelbase Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The E-Class L was originally conceived for the Chinese market, but with a view to up the game in the luxury sedan segment, Mercedes opted to introduce it in India as well, launching it in 2017. The E-Class continues to be the only long-wheelbase model in its segment.
11:43 (IST)
Welcome to our live coverage of the launch of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift! This is the first major update for the current-gen E-Class, which was launched in India in 2017. The E-Class continues to be one of Mercedes' strongest sellers in the market, and will receive key styling and feature updates as part of this mid-cycle refresh. Stay tuned as we bring you more details and the prices straight from the launch.
Today is 16 March, 2021 - and the day when Mercedes-Benz will launch the facelifted E-Class in India! This one is Mercedes' first big launch for this month, with the A-Class Limousine set to be launched on 25 March.
While the standard E-Class facelift was unveiled early last year, the E-Class LWB facelift was revealed less than six months ago at the Beijing Auto Show. Like the standard wheelbase model, the E-Class LWB, too, features a number of styling changes, including a new ‘A-shape’ grille, flatter LED headlights and slimmer LED tail-lights. The styling revisions bring the E-Class more in line with the new-generation S-Class, which was also revealed late last year.
The major changes will be inside the facelifted Mercedes-Benz E-Class. With this midlife update, the E-Class will gain Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system. Abroad, Mercedes offers two screen sizes (10.25-inch as standard, 12.3-inch as optional), but it remains to be seen which option is specified for the India-spec E-Class. It will get a new, three-spoke steering wheel, and a number of physical buttons will be replaced by capacitive touch controls. Also new will be a touchscreen placed in the rear centre console and two USB ports for rear seat passengers.
In India, the E-Class facelift is expected to continue with the same powertrain options as the pre-facelift model. There will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine (197 hp, 300 Nm), a 2.0-litre diesel (194 hp, 400 Nm) and a 3.0-litre, inline-six diesel (286 hp, 600 Nm) is also expected to join the range. A 9-speed automatic will be standard across the range.
Enjoying the advantage of being the only LWB model in its segment, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class continues to dominate its class, which is also inhabited by the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Volvo S90 and Jaguar XF.
