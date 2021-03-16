Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Today is 16 March, 2021 - and the day when Mercedes-Benz will launch the facelifted E-Class in India! This one is Mercedes' first big launch for this month, with the A-Class Limousine set to be launched on 25 March.

While the standard E-Class facelift was unveiled early last year, the E-Class LWB facelift was revealed less than six months ago at the Beijing Auto Show. Like the standard wheelbase model, the E-Class LWB, too, features a number of styling changes, including a new ‘A-shape’ grille, flatter LED headlights and slimmer LED tail-lights. The styling revisions bring the E-Class more in line with the new-generation S-Class, which was also revealed late last year.

The major changes will be inside the facelifted Mercedes-Benz E-Class. With this midlife update, the E-Class will gain Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system. Abroad, Mercedes offers two screen sizes (10.25-inch as standard, 12.3-inch as optional), but it remains to be seen which option is specified for the India-spec E-Class. It will get a new, three-spoke steering wheel, and a number of physical buttons will be replaced by capacitive touch controls. Also new will be a touchscreen placed in the rear centre console and two USB ports for rear seat passengers.

In India, the E-Class facelift is expected to continue with the same powertrain options as the pre-facelift model. There will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine (197 hp, 300 Nm), a 2.0-litre diesel (194 hp, 400 Nm) and a 3.0-litre, inline-six diesel (286 hp, 600 Nm) is also expected to join the range. A 9-speed automatic will be standard across the range.

Enjoying the advantage of being the only LWB model in its segment, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class continues to dominate its class, which is also inhabited by the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Volvo S90 and Jaguar XF.