tech2 News Staff

It’s official – the Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift will be launched in India on 16 March, 2021. This is shaping up to be a busy month for Mercedes-Benz India, as it already has the long-awaited A-Class Limousine launch scheduled for 25 March, and now, owing to customer demand, the company has decided to bring forward the market launch of the facelifted E-Class long-wheelbase (LWB), which has proven to be one of its strongest – and more importantly, consistent – sellers since its launch in 2017.

While the standard E-Class facelift was unveiled early last year, the E-Class LWB facelift was revealed less than six months ago at the Beijing Auto Show. Like the standard wheelbase model, the E-Class LWB, too, features a number of styling changes, including a new ‘A-shape’ grille, flatter LED headlights and slimmer LED tail-lights. The styling revisions bring the E-Class more in line with the new-generation S-Class, which was also revealed late last year.

The major changes will be inside the facelifted Mercedes-Benz E-Class. With this midlife update, the E-Class will gain Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system. Abroad, Mercedes offers two screen sizes (10.25-inch as standard, 12.3-inch as optional), but it remains to be seen which option is specified for the India-spec E-Class. It will get a new, three-spoke steering wheel, and a number of physical buttons will be replaced by capacitive touch controls. Also new will be a touchscreen placed in the rear centre console and two USB ports for rear seat passengers.

In India, the E-Class facelift is expected to continue with the same powertrain options as the pre-facelift model. There will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine (197 hp, 300 Nm), a 2.0-litre diesel (194 hp, 400 Nm) and a 3.0-litre, inline-six diesel (286 hp, 600 Nm) is also expected to join the range. A 9-speed automatic will be standard across the range.

Enjoying the advantage of being the only LWB model in its segment, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class continues to dominate its class, which is also inhabited by the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Volvo S90 and Jaguar XF. When it arrives, expect 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift prices to be notably higher than those of the pre-facelift model, which is priced between Rs 62.83-68.39 lakh (ex-showroom).