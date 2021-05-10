tech2 News Staff

The Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT has been revealed in official pictures as the German carmaker gears up to introduce a new model in its international MPV range. The Concept EQT is a glimpse of Mercedes’ latest MPV, which will be a passenger vehicle derivative of its upcoming van, the second-gen Citan. And while the concept has been showcased as an all-electric model, the production version will get a range of petrol, diesel and electric powertrains. The model with combustion engines will go by the Mercedes-Benz T-Class name, while the all-electric model will be named the Mercedes-Benz EQT.

Developed in partnership with Renault, the T-Class – based on the French carmaker’s CMF-B platform – is a size smaller than the long-wheelbase Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV, which is already on sale in India. It measures in at 4,945 mm in length, 1,863mm in width and 1,826mm in height, and just like its bigger sibling, has sliding rear doors, which are powered on the concept but will most likely have manual operation in the production T-Class.

The Concept EQT features styling cues we have now come to associate with most Mercedes EQ models – a gloss black panel serving as the ‘grille’ (sporting 3D illuminate stars), flanked by slim LED headlights. It rides on large 21-inch alloy wheels and has a full-width LED light bar at the back. While some elements will be toned down for the road-going model, the design of the production T-Class and EQT will be largely similar to that of the concept.

What will also make it to production largely unchanged is the Concept EQT’s interior. The neat, utilitarian dashboard features chunky controls, white Napa leather and a floating touchscreen, which runs Mercedes’ latest-gen MBUX infotainment. The Concept EQT is a seven-seat MPV (with a 2+3+2 layout) but is also be expected to be offered in five-seat form for commercial purposes. The concept also gets a skateboard carrier built into the luggage area, and for those seeking more cargo room, the third row can be removed altogether, and the middle row folds flat. Also part of the concept is a large glass roof.

As such, the production T-Class is expected to have the same powertrains as the Renault Kangoo MPV, including 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The production Mercedes-Benz EQT, meanwhile, is expected to have a 44 kWh lithium-ion battery and a single electric motor producing 105 hp, with an estimated range of over 260 kilometres on the WLTP cycle.

At this point, there is no word on if Mercedes-Benz will bring the T-Class to India. While the V-Class has seen a reasonable amount of takers, at its price point (ranging from Rs 71.10 lakh to Rs 1.10 crore, ex-showroom), it is not a hot-seller for Mercedes-Benz India. However, seeing as how Mercedes-Benz intends to further grow its EQ electric sub-brand in the country, don’t be surprised to see the production EQT make it to our roads.