The whole world is going through a critical time with the Coronavirus pandemic affecting everyone from all walks of life. This includes the automobile industry as well, both the manufacturers and the ancillary suppliers. However, we expect the situation to improve in the coming months. And if it does indeed, we will see automobile manufacturers gear up with their upcoming offerings to hit the streets of India. Here's a quick look at the upcoming sedans in India.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine

When: July 2020

Estimated Price: Rs.40-50 lakh

The newest entry-level Mercedes won't disappoint with its new-age styling inside and out, or it's seriously aerodynamic 0.22Cd, among the lowest for production sedans. Despite the slippery shape, expect more headroom over the CLA, given it has a regular roofline and not a coupe's.

The bigger news is the massive upgrade in the quality of the cabin compared to the CLA, and along with new tech (MBUX, for example) as seen on other new Mercedes models, we expect a new 1.5-litre petrol engine and 2-litre diesel engine to provide power to this front-wheel-drive car.

New-gen Honda City

When: May 2020

Estimated Price: Rs.8-15 lakh

Longer than the outgoing model by 100 mm, the new City promises more seating comfort despite an 11 mm reduction in its wheelbase.

A more straightforward cabin design that includes rotary climate controls, and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with a more modern-looking interface, and better quality of materials used in the cabin.

New-gen Toyota Corolla

When: May 2020

Estimated Price: Rs.8-15 lakh

With a move to new TNGA underpinnings, the 12th generation Corolla looks set to woo buyers with new-found quality, features and comfort in addition to its lineage of bulletproof reliability.

Not to mention its sharper clothes. The new Corolla also moves to a multilink rear suspension set-up, and a renewed focus on driving dynamics should make it more fun to drive. Top-end variants should get full digital instrumentation and eight-inch touchscreen infotainment.

Skoda Octavia Mk IV

When: Q4 2020

Estimated Price: Rs.18-27 lakh

New MQB platform makes it larger, more spacious (78mm more knee room is a lot!) and more comfortable too, with plenty of new tech to excite, like the gesture control infotainment and shift-by-wire transmission.

Speaking of the drivetrain, we expect the new Octi to get a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor making 150PS, with a seven-speed DSG automatic, and 48V mild-hybrid tech. The new Octavia could debut Skoda's plug-in hybrid tech in India.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift

When: End of 2020

Estimated Price: 65 lakh

This new E-Class is expected to go into production soon and should be on sale in the global market by mid-2020. Since it is one of the bestsellers for the Indian market, we expect Mercedes to bring the new 2020 E-Class to India in the latter half of 2020.

The E-Class facelift will be the first 4-cylinder petrol engine getting a 48V on-board electrical system with the integrated starter-generator (ISG) that offers 20PS more power and an additional 180Nm of torque.

BMW 2 Series sedan

When: Mid 2020

Estimated Price: 37 lakh

While India's only encounter with the 2 Series has been in the form of the hooligan M2, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is an altogether different (front-wheel drive only) machine, positioned as the entry-level BMW sedan in India.



Much shorter in wheelbase and length than the 3 Series, the 2 Series Gran Coupe will go up square against the Mercedes A-Class sedan when launched. Closely related to the X1 (it uses the same platform), expect it to get the new 3-cylinder, 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with 140PS, apart from the existing 2-litre diesel and petrol.

Volvo S60

When: Q2 2020

Estimated Price: Rs.50-60 lakh

The Swedish carmaker is expected to bring in the latest generation of its C-Class rival. The S60 gets styling similar to the S90 but with a younger vibe to it.

The interiors are standard for a Volvo, with a digital instrument cluster, 9-inch Sensus infotainment system along with wood/aluminium trim. The S60, like the XC60, XC90 and S90, is based on the Scalable Product Architecture(SPA). Notably, the S60 is available only in petrol.

