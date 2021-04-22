Thursday, April 22, 2021Back to
Mercedes-Benz C-Class L debuts at Auto Shanghai 2021 with an 89 mm longer wheelbase

For now, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class L remains exclusive to the Chinese car market.


OverdriveApr 22, 2021 09:35:24 IST

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the long-wheelbase iteration of the fifth-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class that debuted recently globally. This version is currently unique to the Chinese market but could be a great fit for India given that its BMW equivalent, the 3 Series Gran Limousine is already on sale here. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class L is expected to have a 2,954 mm wheelbase which is an 89mm increase over the standard C-Class, while the car has grown by 131 mm in total length to 4,882 mm.

For perspective, the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine sold in India has a 2,961 mm wheelbase which is an increase of 110 mm. The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is 4,819 mm long.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class L could be positioned as a rival to the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in India. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Changes to the interiors of the C-Class long-wheelbase amount to more luxurious head restraints and a larger armrest with more storage space. Other additions are that of a more comfort-focused suspension and improved noise insulation. There is no mention of an extended seat squab, which the BMW also adds along with a similar, softer suspension setup. The rest of the C-Class's interior is the same as on the standard C-Class with its heavy new S-Class influence.

89 mm increase in wheelbase frees up more room for rear seat passengers. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Aside from the visible extension to the C-Class's length, the long-wheelbase version also brings back the more traditional Mercedes grille with the horizontal chrome elements and a hood ornament. There is also an L-shaped chrome motif on the C-pillar. Pictures suggest a sportier-looking AMG Line version will also be available, as on the India-spec E-Class long-wheelbase.

Engine options on the Mercedes-Benz C-Class L should mirror those on the regular fifth-gen C-Class. These are a 1.5-litre petrol, a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel. The BMW offers similar engines in the Indian market, with a 190 hp, 2.0-litre diesel and a 258 hp, 2.0-litre petrol.

There is no word yet on whether Mercedes-Benz India will bring the long-wheelbase version of the C-Class to the Indian market, although the standard wheelbase one is expected to debut here later this year.

