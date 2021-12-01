Wednesday, December 01, 2021Back to
Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis team up with US-based Factorial Energy to develop solid-state EV batteries

Factorial Energy and Mercedes-Benz will jointly develop solid-state batteries; aim to begin testing prototype cells as early as next year.


The Associated PressDec 01, 2021 09:43:47 IST

Automakers Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis announced agreements with US company Factorial Energy to help develop solid-state battery technology that they hope could make electric cars more attractive to a mass market.

Mercedes-Benz, part of Daimler AG, said it is joining forces with Factorial, based in Woburn, Massachusetts, to jointly develop batteries with the aim of testing prototype cells as early as next year. It said it is “investing a high double-digit million-dollar amount in Factorial” that will give it the right to a representative on the battery company’s board of directors.

Factorial Energy and Mercedes-Benz expect to test prototype cells as early as 2022. Image: Factorial Energy

Stellantis, which combined PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, said it signed a joint development agreement with Factorial and is making a “strategic investment” in the company. It didn’t detail the size of the investment.

Solid-state batteries have solid conducting material instead of the liquid electrolyte found in most current lithium-ion batteries. They can store more energy, expanding range or allowing for smaller batteries.

