Mercedes-Benz and OverDrive set new endurance record with Mercedes-Benz C Class

The new Mercedes Benz C Class managed to clock 2,200 km in the 24-hour performance run

tech2 News Staff Mar 06, 2019 20:10:21 IST

Mercedes-Benz and Overdrive together have managed to set a new endurance record with the new Mercedes-Benz C Class model.

mercedes benz c class-1024

The Mercedes-Benz C Class that was put through its paces as part of a 24-hour performance run by Overdrive last year at the Buddh International Circuit. The luxury sedan has now been officially certified by the India Book of Records as having set the record for "the best endurance timing achieved by a production car at the BIC."

The motor racing circuit that has a track length of 5.125 km, the new Mercedes C-Class managed to easily clock 2,200 km in the 24-hour performance run.

"Racing and motorsports have been in our DNA and today we yet again have reiterated the gruelling endurance that our products are capable of withstanding. The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a dynamic and athletic luxury sedan with a proven record for sublime performance on both the tarmac and the track. It is a matter of pride for us that the 'Made in India' new C-Class clocked 2,200 km in 24 hours, thus entering the coveted India Book of Records for the best endurance timing achieved by any production car on Buddh International Circuit. The new C-Class is the sportiest and most dynamic of all time and it perfectly underlines its positioning of 'Never Stop Improving'. It is loaded with a variety of technologies and features that enhance driving performance, and offer unmatched luxury. This record only underlines thousands of customers whose top preference remains the Mercedes-Benz C-Class," Overdrive quotes Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India as saying.

Overdrive giving due credit to the ‘battle ready machine’ Mercedes-Benz C class said that although the driving team put in a lot of effort to create the endurance record, the sedan made it easy to cover the stressful laps at the Formula One circuit.

Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


