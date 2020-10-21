Overdrive

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that it now start local assembly of its AMG performance models at its Chakan plant near Pune. This makes Mercedes-AMG the first performance brand to be able to bring it's offerings here in CKD form. The first AMG model to be assembled here will be the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe. This SUV then be followed by more entry-level AMGs which may also include the upcoming A 35 sedan.

Mercedes-Benz India already assembles 10 different models at its facility. These include everything from the C and E-Class sedans right up to the GLS SUVs. The upcoming new-gen S-Class will also join this list when it launches next year.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe completes the updated GLC SUV line-up for Mercedes-Benz. The facelifted GLC Coupe launched in India in its non-AMG GLC 300d guise earlier this year. The GLC 43 AMG is powered by a 3.0-litre twin turbo V6 that puts out 390PS and 520. This pairs with the TCT 9-speed automatic and 4Matic AWD. The coupe-SUV can get from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9s and reach a 250 kmph top-speed.

Aside from the GLC 43 and C 43, other AMGs available in India are the recently launched GLE 53, the C 63 and the GT R sportscar and the GT 63 four-door coupe.