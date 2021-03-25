tech2 News Staff

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine has been launched in India, priced at Rs 39.90 lakh for the petrol A200 version and Rs 40.90 lakh for the diesel A200d variant. In addition to the standard A-Class Limousine, Mercedes-Benz India has also launched the AMG A35 4MATIC sedan, which is priced at Rs 56.24 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). This is the second sedan Mercedes-Benz has launched in India in March, following hot on the heels of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift introduced a couple of weeks ago.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, which was first showcased on Indian soil all the way back in February 2020, at the Auto Expo. Delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic meant that Mercedes-Benz India had to do without an entry-level model in its portfolio for practically all of 2020, but it’s here now, and is set to be joined by the second-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA in the coming months.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is a replacement for the first-gen Mercedes-Benz CLA, which was phased out from the Indian market towards the end of 2019. While it is similar in the way that it is based on the A-Class hatchback, the A-Class Limousine – known as the A-Class sedan in international markets – is a more practical, traditional sedan style offering as compared to the CLA, which was designed to be a four-door coupe. The CLA sure did look gorgeous, but wasn’t practical as the sloping roofline meant headroom for rear seat passengers was at a premium. However, that issue has been addressed with the A-Class Limousine, which promises a more spacious backseat.

On the inside, the highlight of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine’s interior has to be its MBUX infotainment system, which combines two 10.25 -inch screens – one for the digital instruments display, and the other being the touch-operated infotainment panel. It is also equipped with connected car features via Mercedes’ meConnect app. Other feature highlights include all-LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, cruise control and a reverse camera. A head-up display is available as an optional extra.

The A-Class Limousine will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options, but only in a single, fully-loaded variant with both engines. The petrol variant is the A200, which gets a 1.3-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine making 163 hp and 250 Nm of torque, while the diesel variant is the A200d, equipped with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel unit making 150 hp and 320 Nm of torque.

They have different transmissions – the A200 has a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, while the A200d has an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic but both pack paddleshifters. Both versions have a claimed 0-100 kph acceleration time of around 8.3 seconds, and near-identical top speeds of 230 kph.

In a surprise move, Mercedes-Benz India is offering an eight-year warranty on the engine and transmission of the A-Class Limousine.

Additionally, Mercedes-Benz India has also launched the hotter AMG A35 4MATIC sedan, which becomes the second AMG model to be locally assembled after the GLC 43 Coupe. Apart from wearing sharper bodywork and different 18-inch AMG wheels, the AMG A35 4MATIC packs a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol that churns out 306 hp and 400 Nm of torque.

It’ll do the 0-100 kph sprint in a claimed 4.8 seconds, and top out at an electronically-limited 250 kph. All that power is sent to all four wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, routed through Mercedes’ 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. Fuel efficiency for the Mercedes-AMG A35 is pegged at 13.39 kpl.

Other highlights of the Mercedes-AMG A35 4MATIC include adaptive AMG suspension, a Burmester audio system, a flat-bottom steering wheel and sport front seats.