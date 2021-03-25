Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Having launched the E-Class facelift just a couple of weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz India is now set to introduce another all-new model. Today is the launch of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, which was first showcased on Indian soil all the way back in February 2020, at the Auto Expo. Delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic meant that Mercedes-Benz India had to do without an entry-level model in its portfolio for practically all of 2020, but now, after a long wait, the A-Class Limousine finally goes on sale today.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is a replacement for the first-gen Mercedes-Benz CLA, which was phased out from the Indian market towards the end of 2019. While it is similar in the way that it is based on the A-Class hatchback, the A-Class Limousine – known as the A-Class sedan in international markets – is a more practical, traditional sedan style offering as compared to the CLA, which was designed to be a four-door coupe. The CLA sure did look gorgeous, but wasn’t practical as the sloping roofline meant headroom for rear seat passengers was at a premium. However, that issue has been addressed with the A-Class Limousine, which promises a more spacious backseat.

The A-Class Limousine will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options, but only in a single, fully-loaded variant with both engines. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz India will also launch the hotter AMG A35 4MATIC sedan, which becomes the second AMG model to be locally assembled after the GLC 43 Coupe.

