Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launch LIVE updates: AMG A35 also being introduced today

tech2 News StaffMar 25, 2021 12:09:14 IST

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine will be the most affordable Mercedes on sale in India.

  • 11:57 (IST)

    First showcased at Auto Expo 2020

    The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine was first showcased on Indian soil all the way back in February 2020, at the Auto Expo. Delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic meant that Mercedes-Benz India had to do without an entry-level model in its portfolio for practically all of 2020, but now, after a long wait, the A-Class Limousine finally goes on sale today.

  • 11:48 (IST)

    India doesn't get the long-wheelbase A-Class sedan

    For those of you wondering, no, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine being introduced in India is not the long-wheelbase A-Class sedan (pictured here) that is on sale in China, despite having the 'Limousine' suffix, which is merely a marketing move to tie the A-Class in with the bigger E-Class and S-Class luxury sedans.

  • 11:32 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog for the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launch! The A-Class Limousine arrives just a few days on from the launch of the E-Class facelift, and will be the entry point to Mercedes ownership in the country. Stay tuned as we bring you piping hot updates straight from the launch event.

Having launched the E-Class facelift just a couple of weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz India is now set to introduce another all-new model. Today is the launch of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, which was first showcased on Indian soil all the way back in February 2020, at the Auto Expo. Delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic meant that Mercedes-Benz India had to do without an entry-level model in its portfolio for practically all of 2020, but now, after a long wait, the A-Class Limousine finally goes on sale today.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is a replacement for the first-gen Mercedes-Benz CLA, which was phased out from the Indian market towards the end of 2019. While it is similar in the way that it is based on the A-Class hatchback, the A-Class Limousine – known as the A-Class sedan in international markets – is a more practical, traditional sedan style offering as compared to the CLA, which was designed to be a four-door coupe. The CLA sure did look gorgeous, but wasn’t practical as the sloping roofline meant headroom for rear seat passengers was at a premium. However, that issue has been addressed with the A-Class Limousine, which promises a more spacious backseat.

The A-Class Limousine will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options, but only in a single, fully-loaded variant with both engines. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz India will also launch the hotter AMG A35 4MATIC sedan, which becomes the second AMG model to be locally assembled after the GLC 43 Coupe.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates LIVE from the launch!



