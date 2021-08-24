tech2 News Staff

Mercedes-Benz India’s latest for our market is a real firecracker – it’s the new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupe, which has been launched at Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom), and is also the most powerful SUV the German carmaker offers in India at present. It’s the 12th AMG model on sale in India currently, and also happens to be the quickest-accelerating SUV in Mercedes-Benz India’s portfolio right now. The GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupe joins the slightly less powerful (and locally-assembled) AMG GLE 53 in the line-up, and is only the second 63-badged SUV available in India right now.

Powering the GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupe is a twin-turbo, 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine that produces a mammoth 612 hp and 850 Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels via the AMG Speedshift nine-speed automatic gearbox. Claimed 0-100 kph time is a scant 3.8 seconds – to put it into perspective, that’s the same time as a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG! Top speed is rated at 280 kph.

For the first time, the twin-turbo AMG V8 incorporates the company’s 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid technology. A starter-alternator setup provides an additional boost of up to 22 hp and 250 Nm of torque to the engine. The V8 also features cylinder deactivation technology to help make the SUV more fuel-efficient at city speeds.

As standard, the GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupe gets air suspension with an active roll stabilisation system, 22-inch light-alloy wheels with AMG lettering, an AMG performance exhaust system, AMG sport seats and a three-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel with aluminium shift paddles.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupe will go up against the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne Turbo and the Audi RS Q8 in India.