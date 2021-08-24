Tuesday, August 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupe launched at Rs 2.07 crore: 612 hp makes it most powerful Merc SUV in India

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupe incorporates a mild-hybrid system and can complete the 0-100 kph sprint in a mere 3.8 seconds.


tech2 News StaffAug 24, 2021 13:01:16 IST

Mercedes-Benz India’s latest for our market is a real firecracker – it’s the new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupe, which has been launched at Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom), and is also the most powerful SUV the German carmaker offers in India at present. It’s the 12th AMG model on sale in India currently, and also happens to be the quickest-accelerating SUV in Mercedes-Benz India’s portfolio right now. The GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupe joins the slightly less powerful (and locally-assembled) AMG GLE 53 in the line-up, and is only the second 63-badged SUV available in India right now.

Powering the GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupe is a twin-turbo, 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine that produces a mammoth 612 hp and 850 Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels via the AMG Speedshift nine-speed automatic gearbox. Claimed 0-100 kph time is a scant 3.8 seconds – to put it into perspective, that’s the same time as a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG! Top speed is rated at 280 kph.

The GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupe is the most powerful SUV Mercedes-Benz sells in India at present. Image: Mercedes-Benz

The GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupe is the most powerful SUV Mercedes-Benz sells in India at present. Image: Mercedes-Benz

For the first time, the twin-turbo AMG V8 incorporates the company’s 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid technology. A starter-alternator setup provides an additional boost of up to 22 hp and 250 Nm of torque to the engine. The V8 also features cylinder deactivation technology to help make the SUV more fuel-efficient at city speeds.

As standard, the GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupe gets air suspension with an active roll stabilisation system, 22-inch light-alloy wheels with AMG lettering, an AMG performance exhaust system, AMG sport seats and a three-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel with aluminium shift paddles.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupe will go up against the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne Turbo and the Audi RS Q8 in India.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

mercedes-benz gle 63 s review

2016 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe first drive review

Jun 23, 2015
2016 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe first drive review
2015 Mercedes-Benz S 63 AMG sedan launched in India at Rs 2.53 crore

2015 mercedes-benz s 63 amg

2015 Mercedes-Benz S 63 AMG sedan launched in India at Rs 2.53 crore

Aug 11, 2015
2017 Mercedes-AMG C43 road test review

2017 mercedes-amg c43

2017 Mercedes-AMG C43 road test review

Feb 04, 2017
Mercedes-AMG is building an efficient hypercar and it's already 'sold out' two years before launch

Mercedes-AMG is building an efficient hypercar and it's already 'sold out' two years before launch

Nov 23, 2016
The history of the hottest SUV in the world: Mercedes-AMG G 63

The history of the hottest SUV in the world: Mercedes-AMG G 63

Oct 18, 2018
1000bhp plus Mercedes-AMG hypercar to debut at Frankfurt Motor Show

1000bhp plus Mercedes-AMG hypercar to debut at Frankfurt Motor Show

Jan 25, 2017

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021