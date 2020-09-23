Overdrive

Mercedes-Benz India has widened its range of Mercedes-AMG performance cars with the launch of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe priced at Rs 1.2 crore, ex showroom. The GLE 53 4Matic+ is also the first-ever 53-Series AMG in India, replacing the earlier Mercedes-AMG GLE 43. Also, this is the debut of the coupe-SUV version of the current-gen GLE.

The big highlight with the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 is the new 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine which incorporates a 48V mild-hybrid system. The addition of this electrical architecture allows the GLE 53 to run a small electrical compressor in harmony with a larger turbo, which makes for more linear responses and reduced lag. Outputs are 435PS at 6,100 rpm and 520 Nm at 1,800-5,800 rpm. The EQ Boost starter-alternator makes an additional 22PS and 250 Nm for short durations. Aside from this, it enables other functions like seamless engine start/stop, coasting, energy recuperation and coasting. All of this pairs with a nine-speed transmission and 4Matic AWD, both of which have been specifically tuned by AMG for this application. The GLE 53 can get from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.3s and get to a 250 kmph top-speed.

Other highlights are the AMG-tuned air suspension that also incorporates a roll-stabilisation function. This uses a system of actuators on each axle to constantly dial out body roll, allow for better control during cornering and improve ride quality. Of course, there are numerous drive and off-road modes. The GLE 53 will lower itself by 10 mm in the Sport+ mode, or in Comfort over 120 kmph. It will also increase ground clearance by 55mm when the off-road modes are chosen. The AMG Dynamics ESP modes have been incorporated here as well, aside from the AMG-tuned steering and uprated brakes.

Debuting the coupe bodystyle for this generation of the Mercedes GLE, the Mercedes-GLE 53 AMG has a 60mm shorter wheelbase than its counterpart, although this is 20mm more than the previous generation. Evidently, the rear-section is heavily revised with the sharply falling roofline, the strong haunches, sharper-cut taillamps and an upswept edge to the bootlid. This AMG version specifically adds a rear diffuser section with silver highlighting and twin-tipped exhausts. At the front, there is the Panamericana grille and more prominent bumpers with specific air inlets. Also added are AMG-specific side-skirts and standard 21-inch wheels.

Other features are a HUD, four-zone climate control, the Wellness program with heated and ventilated seats, lumbar support, and a new remote-start function in the Mercedes Me app.

On the inside, AMG has added red contrasting stitching and seatbelts, AMG steering wheel with aluminium paddle shifters, aluminium pedals, AMG seats and specific upholstery options in leather and microfibre. Carbon trim pieces and AMG badging added further to the cabin's look. Also added are AMG-specific graphics to the MBUX infotainment and the Track Pace data-logger.

The Star-Ease maintenance package on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 is priced at Rs 92,000.