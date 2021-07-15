Overdrive

Mercedes-Benz India, just months after introducing the facelift for the W213 series E-Class long-wheelbase available in four-cylinder petrol/diesel and six-cylinder diesel variants, has launched the facelifted Mercedes-AMG E-Class line-up (based on the standard wheelbase model) - with the all-new Mercedes-AMG E 53 priced at Rs 1.02 crore, and the range-topping Mercedes-AMG E 63 S priced at Rs 1.70 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). Service packages for the two Mercedes-AMG sedans start at Rs 1.19 lakh for the E 53 and Rs 1.35 lakh for the E 63 S, for coverage over a period of two years.

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63S rivals the BMW M5 Competition priced at Rs 1.62 crore, the Audi RS7 Sportback priced at Rs 1.94 crore, and the Porsche Panamera GTS priced at Rs 1.86 crore. The 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 53 has no real direct competitors in the Indian market currently.

Both cars are available with 4Matic+ all-wheel drive, with the E 63S carrying forward the hoon-friendly Drift mode which splits torque between the rear wheels only.

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 53 is the second of the '53' range of AMG models to debut in India after the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 and is powered by the same electrified 3.0-litre inline-six twin-turbo petrol as in the SUV. This engine puts out 441 hp and 520 Nm and is supplemented by the EQ Boost starter-alternator that adds 22 hp and 250 Nm. This is used to fill gaps in the engine's powerband, coasting, energy recuperation and run a start/stop function.

With this, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 can do zero to 100 kph in 4.5 seconds and reach a limited 250 kph top speed. Specifying the AMG Driver's Package increases this to 270 kph. A familiar set of electronic aids help manage this performance. This includes the Dynamic Select drive modes - Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual - and the AMG Dynamics ESP settings with the Basic, Advanced and Pro modes. An AMG-tuned air suspension system rounds off the upgrades.

Figures for the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63S remain unchanged from the pre-facelift model, at 612 hp peak power and 850 Nm torque from the hand-built 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, channelled to all four wheels via an AMG-tuned nine-speed multi-clutch automatic. Performance figures are similarly unchanged, with the 0-100 kph dash coming up in 3.4 seconds, and top speed electronically limited to 300 kph as standard.

Stylistically, both the Mercedes-AMG E 63S and Mercedes-AMG E 53 tie in more strongly to the rest of the AMG line-up with their larger Panamericana grilles, new front aprons, and revised rear styling with slimmer, more elongated wraparound tail-lights. On the Mercedes-AMG E63 S, the quad rhomboid tailpipe exits are a clear indicator of the V8 model, with 20-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels as standard also being a giveaway.

The facelifted Mercedes-AMG E-Class line-up also brings with it the updated MBUX system with widescreen digital cockpit, and new AMG Performance steering wheel with the latest AMG Dynamic Select capacitive touch buttons on the steering wheel itself.