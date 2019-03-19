Tuesday, March 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Mercedes-AMG C43 coupe road test review: Sleek coupe, excellent driving dynamics

The sprint times remain unchanged, but in-gear acceleration has a marginal improvement.

OverdriveMar 19, 2019 10:04:02 IST

I was driving up an empty mountain road with the rising sun peeking from the trees and flaring over the red band on the steering. A red light that complemented the red stitching and seatbelts was glowing softly in the foot-well as I was working the throttle and the brake. Every time I would hit the apex and push the throttle the tachometer would race instantly to the red line and the red car I was driving would dart out of the corner and line up for the next one with much precision. What a lovely start to the day this was turning out to be. There was a childish excitement as ever and it showed my pulse racing beyond 120 bpm on my watch. My watch also displayed the date  14 February. Valentine's day. The stuff we never celebrated beyond college, but today there was a natural sense of occasion about the day with everything around me being so red.

Mercedes-AMG C43 coupe road test review: Sleek coupe, excellent driving dynamics

Mercedes-AMG C43 coupe. Image: Mercedes

I was also feeling quite pampered. Not like a pampered boyfriend though, but more like a pampered journo. Mercedes-Benz had sent over a shiny new C43 AMG coupé, the first of her kind in the whole country. The last time I met her was around some vineyards in Germany, and she was dressed in black. She looked beautiful, but I had complimented her saying that she would look even prettier in red. I was right. Even in the dusty morning of a drying landscape, she stood out like a prom queen. When she arrived, she made my neighbour's C-Class sedan look 15 years older and unlike her, the C43 doesn't look dressed for sit down dinners and office meetings. This girl is a party animal by the night and a sun chaser by the morning and she has got so good at balancing both.

Image: Mercedes

She made my neighbour's C-Class sedan look 15 years older and unlike her. Image: Mercedes

When the C43 arrived on the scene a couple of years ago she showed promise but didn't quite cut it. Her sedan body, made her look elegant, much like her mother but many hoped that she would look sensual instead like her elder sister, the C63. She didn't sing as well either. But in her new avatar, all that has changed. The facelift looks great and the sleek coupe form evokes emotions on first sight, while her ability to sing in a higher pitch now, and melodiously at that, establishes her into the fraternity of her celebrated siblings from Affalterbach. She gets that validation by finally getting the AMG badge on her flat-bottom steering wheel. Let's face it, when it comes to sports cars, their ability to sing far outweighs the size of their air dams and that can make or break the relationship. After all, who knows that better than the C43 herself and in her coupe form, she does everything right.

Image: Mercedes

A retuned nine-speed performance gearbox. Image: Mercedes

She still relies on the 3.0l V6 that is the bread earner for the AMG family, but the engine now boasts of larger turbochargers and higher power, and a retuned nine-speed performance gearbox - both of which make the C43 more athletic and better at her game. The sprint times remain unchanged, but in-gear acceleration has a marginal improvement and should translate into faster corner speeds around the track. The rear-biased, performance all-wheel-drive system and the stiff suspension setup, as before, give the C43 excellent driving dynamics too. She throws tantrums around when the going gets rough, but around the mountain roads she is focussed and how! And that is how I like her. In fact, that is why I like her a lot more now.

In her sedan avatar a couple of years ago, she tried hard to replicate the C63 and did a fair job at it   but there was something missing. In her new avatar though, all the little enhancements add up to make everything right and in doing that she has developed a character of her own  one that makes her special enough to be taken home.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing


also see

Mercedes-Benz 2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake showcased at Geneva Motor Show 2019

Mar 07, 2019
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake showcased at Geneva Motor Show 2019
Mercedes-Benz and OverDrive set new endurance record with Mercedes-Benz C Class

Mercedes Benz

Mercedes-Benz and OverDrive set new endurance record with Mercedes-Benz C Class

Mar 06, 2019
Daimler, BMW alliance seek to standardise technology for automated driving cars

Self driving car

Daimler, BMW alliance seek to standardise technology for automated driving cars

Mar 07, 2019
Mercedes Benz C-Class sets news endurance national record with 2,200km clocked in 24 hours

Mercedes

Mercedes Benz C-Class sets news endurance national record with 2,200km clocked in 24 hours

Mar 06, 2019
UN says North Korea defied sanctions after Kim Jong-un rode in Rolls Royce, Mercedes, Lexus vehicles at international meetings

NewsTracker

UN says North Korea defied sanctions after Kim Jong-un rode in Rolls Royce, Mercedes, Lexus vehicles at international meetings

Mar 13, 2019
2019 Geneva Motor Show: 2020 Mercedes Benz CLA Shooting Brake unveiled

Mercedes

2019 Geneva Motor Show: 2020 Mercedes Benz CLA Shooting Brake unveiled

Mar 06, 2019

science

First global scientific eating plan for people, environment forgets the world's poor

Planetary diet

First global scientific eating plan for people, environment forgets the world's poor

Mar 19, 2019
We talk of artistic inspiration all the time – what about scientific inspiration?

Creativity in Science

We talk of artistic inspiration all the time – what about scientific inspiration?

Mar 18, 2019
Giant meteor explosion over Earth a year ago went unnoticed till recently

Space Rocks

Giant meteor explosion over Earth a year ago went unnoticed till recently

Mar 18, 2019
Massive project launched to map Earth's underwater mountains, craters, shipwrecks

Seabed 2030

Massive project launched to map Earth's underwater mountains, craters, shipwrecks

Mar 18, 2019