Overdrive

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the Mercedes-AMG C 63 in India, this time in a two-door coupe body style. The C 63 Coupe is priced at Rs 1.33 crore. The Star Ease maintenance package can be had for Rs 97,000. The C 63 was already on sale in India before but in four-door guise.

The Coupe looks different by way of its heavily sloping roofline, the more prominent haunches over the rear wheels and the sharper rear section with the wider tail lamp cluster. Aside from the already present unique design elements like the Panamerica grille, wider track, carbon-trimmed front bumper, the update also brings with it new outer air inlets. There is also a more prominent diffuser at the rear and newly revised exhausts. The aerodynamically optimised AMG light-alloy wheels return.

The AMG C 63 is powered by the handbuilt 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with 476PS and 650 Nm. This pairs to a unique AMG-specific 9-speed MCT gearbox. Top speed is limited to 250kmph while the 0 to 100kmph time is 3.9s. Other important functional bits are the AMG Dynamic advanced ESP control, a race exhaust system and an electronically locking rear differential.

On the inside, the C 63 Coupe is done up in unique AMG materials and trim options. The twin-digital screen layout from the standard C-Class is carried over here as well, but the system comes with many AMG specific functions.