McLaren’s first India showroom to open in Mumbai, Infinity Cars is exclusive importer

Infinity Cars will be the exclusive importer for McLaren in India; outlet will share space with Lamborghini in Prabhadevi.


tech2 News StaffMay 28, 2021 12:31:51 IST

Following years of speculation about its impending arrival, McLaren is finally set to make its India entry in the coming days. Interest levels spiked once again when McLaren recently added India under the markets listed on its online model configurator, and now, sources say McLaren is expected to make its India journey official in June. The British manufacturer has teamed up with dealer partner Infinity Cars – which also handles other premium vehicle brands including BMW, Mini, Porsche, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and Ducati – to kick-start its India operations.

McLaren's outlet in Mumbai will share space with the Lamborghini showroom, in Prabhadevi. Image: McLaren

Infinity Cars will be the exclusive importer of McLaren supercars and hypercars in India. The first McLaren outlet in the country will be opened in Mumbai, and it will share space with the existing Lamborghini showroom located in Prabhadevi.

An official statement from McLaren announcing its India plans is still awaited. The company is yet responded to a query from Tech2.

The 720S is set to be one of three core models McLaren will sell in India initially. Image: McLaren

At this time, it’s unclear which models from McLaren’s global portfolio will be available in India initially, sources suggest the company will launch its grand-touring offering and a couple of models from its supercar range. Therefore, you can expect to see the touring-focused 620 hp McLaren GT, the 720 hp McLaren 720S coupe and spider, along with the 680 hp McLaren Artura, which is the company’s first hybrid supercar and has a pure-electric range of 30 kilometres.

Being full imports, McLaren prices in India are likely to exceed the Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom) mark, starting with the McLaren GT, which will likely be the entry point to McLaren ownership in the country.

