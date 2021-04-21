Wednesday, April 21, 2021Back to
Maserati Levante Hybrid GT revealed at Auto Shanghai 2021 with 330 hp powertrain

The Maserati Levante Hybrid gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.


OverdriveApr 21, 2021 10:37:39 IST

Soon after the Ghibli, Maserati has now brought the same mild-hybrid powertrain option to its first SUV, the Maserati Levante. Like the sedan, the Maserati Levante Hybrid also features subtle stylish enhancements to show off its greener credentials. Powering the Maserati Levante Hybrid is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that pairs with a 48-volt belt-driven starter generator, the outputs being 330 hp at 5,750 rpm and 450 Nm at 2,250 rpm. The Italian carmaker claims that placing the battery for the 48-volt system on the rear axle has given this version better weight distribution than the petrol or diesel Levante.

The Levante Hybrid can go from 0 to 100 kph in six seconds and reach a 240 kph top speed.

As for styling changes to the Maserati Levante Hybrid, the blue highlights which denote Maserati's hybrid range can be found around the three side air ducts, on the Maserati trident on the C pillar and in the brake callipers. This colour has also been used to highlight embroidered seams of the seats.

The Maserati Levante Hybrid is expected to go on sale in India later this year. Image: Maserati

Also, the launch edition of the Levante hybrid will be done up in a new metallic tri-coat colour called Azzurro Astro, part of the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme.

In a tech upgrade to the Levante Hybrid, the Maserati Connect suite of connected-car features has been made available. This adds remote vehicle diagnostics, smartwatch compatibility and Google Home and Alexa integration.

With the Ghibli Hybrid already on sale in India, the Maserati Levante Hybrid should make its way here in the next few months as well, priced around the same as the diesel version already available here.

