tech2 News Staff

Maserati has announced the date for its next major reveal – the Maserati Grecale will make its world premiere on 16 November, 2021. The first all-new Maserati to be revealed after the MC20 sportscar, the Grecale is key to Maserati’s future plans, as it will be the smaller, more affordable SUV from Maserati, slotting in below the Levante in the Italian carmaker’s SUV portfolio. It’s also important as this SUV will help Maserati make deeper inroads into global markets, including India.

The Levante set the tone for what the world can expect from a Maserati SUV, and the Grecale will follow the same path. Images of a camouflaged prototype have revealed its hunkered-down, Levante-like rounded silhouette, the signature Maserati grille and MC20-style projector headlights. The Grecale will be a size smaller than the Levante, but is said to have an equally-as-luxurious interior.

Based on the same platform as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV, the Grecale – named after a ‘fierce north-east wind of the Mediterranean Sea’ – is expected to get a variety of turbo-petrol powertrains (including the MC20’s 3.8-litre V6), hybrid options as well as an all-electric variant sometime down the road.

Expect the Maserati Grecale to be launched in India sometime in 2022.