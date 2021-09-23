Thursday, September 23, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Maserati Grecale SUV to make its global debut on 16 November, will slot in below the Levante

Sharing its underpinnings with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Maserati Grecale will be a shade smaller than the Levante, and will rival the Porsche Macan and Range Rover Evoque.


tech2 News StaffSep 23, 2021 19:35:04 IST

Maserati has announced the date for its next major reveal – the Maserati Grecale will make its world premiere on 16 November, 2021. The first all-new Maserati to be revealed after the MC20 sportscar, the Grecale is key to Maserati’s future plans, as it will be the smaller, more affordable SUV from Maserati, slotting in below the Levante in the Italian carmaker’s SUV portfolio. It’s also important as this SUV will help Maserati make deeper inroads into global markets, including India.

The Maserati Grecale is expected to be launched in India in 2022. Image: Maserati

The Maserati Grecale is expected to be launched in India in 2022. Image: Maserati

The Levante set the tone for what the world can expect from a Maserati SUV, and the Grecale will follow the same path. Images of a camouflaged prototype have revealed its hunkered-down, Levante-like rounded silhouette, the signature Maserati grille and MC20-style projector headlights. The Grecale will be a size smaller than the Levante, but is said to have an equally-as-luxurious interior.

Based on the same platform as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV, the Grecale – named after a ‘fierce north-east wind of the Mediterranean Sea’ – is expected to get a variety of turbo-petrol powertrains (including the MC20’s 3.8-litre V6), hybrid options as well as an all-electric variant sometime down the road.

Expect the Maserati Grecale to be launched in India sometime in 2022.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

maserati

Maserati re-enters the Indian market

Jul 15, 2015
Maserati re-enters the Indian market
Maserati opens its first dealership in India at New Delhi

maserati

Maserati opens its first dealership in India at New Delhi

Sep 22, 2015
Maserati Levante Hybrid GT revealed at Auto Shanghai 2021 with 330 hp powertrain

Maserati Levante

Maserati Levante Hybrid GT revealed at Auto Shanghai 2021 with 330 hp powertrain

Apr 21, 2021
Maserati opens new showroom in Mumbai

maserati india

Maserati opens new showroom in Mumbai

Feb 20, 2016
Maserati recalls 28,000 cars in the US

automonitor

Maserati recalls 28,000 cars in the US

Mar 15, 2016
Maserati Ghibli Diesel road test review

maserati

Maserati Ghibli Diesel road test review

Nov 01, 2016

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021