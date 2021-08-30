Monday, August 30, 2021Back to
Maruti Suzuki will soon hike prices across its model range for the third time in 2021: Here’s why

In September, Maruti Suzuki car prices will rise again, following price hikes in April in January as carmakers continue to battle rising input costs.


tech2 News StaffAug 30, 2021 14:44:00 IST

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has announced it will hike prices across models from next month citing a steady rise in input costs. This marks the third price hike for the manufacturer in 2021. On 16 April, Maruti Suzuki announced the weighted average price increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) across models of 1.6 percent. On 18 January this year, the automaker had announced a price hike for select models by up to Rs 34,000 due to rise in input costs.

In a regulatory filing shared on 30 August, Maruti Suzuki said, "... over the past year the cost of company's vehicles continues to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise.”

The third price hike for Maruti Suzuki’s entire model range will come into effect in September. Currently, Maruti Suzuki sells a range of models, starting from the entry-level hatchback Alto and topping out with the S-Cross crossover. In September, Maruti Suzuki is also expected to launch the second-generation Celerio hatchback.

