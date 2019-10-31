Thursday, October 31, 2019Back to
Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Hyundai Santro score two stars in Global NCAP crash tests

The lowest score was achieved by the Datsun RediGo that got only one star in the NCAP crash tests.


Press Trust of IndiaOct 31, 2019 17:11:04 IST

Maruti Suzuki India's popular hatchback WagonR and rival Hyundai's Santro received only two stars while Datsun RediGo got only one star in crash tests conducted as part of the safer cars for India initiative, according to vehicle safety group Global NCAP.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Hyundai Santro score two stars in Global NCAP crash tests

Representational Image.

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India's (MSI) multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga, however, scored three stars in the test.

In the sixth round of #SaferCarsForIndia crash test, Global NCAP said it chose entry-level versions of Ertiga, WagonR, Santro and the Redigo and as a result, only the Ertiga was fitted with at least two airbags as standard while the other models offered only a driver airbag.

"The results highlight significant differences in adult occupant protection in cars that meet the latest Indian government vehicle technical regulations," Global NCAP said.

Commenting on the findings, Global NCAP CEO and President David Ward said, "The latest results in our #SaferCarsforIndia crash tests show a mixed safety performance, and disappointingly, there are no five-star performers."

The Ertiga achieves a creditable three stars for both adult and child occupant protection, but it's obvious that more can and should be done to improve overall protection levels for cars sold in the market, he added.

"The Indian government's crash test standards are clearly helping to eliminate any new zero star cars from the market, and we will continue to work with them to ensure the push of regulatory requirements is complemented by the pull of consumer awareness, encouraging the demand for ever-higher levels of safety," Ward said.

Global NCAP said both WagonR and Santro achieved two stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. These models offer only a driver frontal airbag as standard. Their structures were rated as unstable.

The RediGo achieved just one star for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. The model offers only a driver frontal airbag as standard and its structure was also rated as unstable, the vehicle safety group added.

As for the Ertiga, Global NCAP said it achieved three stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. The model offers two frontal airbags as standard. Its structure was rated as a borderline unstable performance which can and should be improved.

