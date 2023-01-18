Wednesday, January 18, 2023Back to
Maruti Suzuki to recall over 17,000 cars across their range in India to fix faulty airbag controller

Cars that have the faulty airbag controllers include units of Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara, which have been manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023.


Press Trust of IndiaJan 18, 2023 11:18:16 IST

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it is recalling 17,362 units of models like Alto K10, Brezza and Baleno to inspect and replace a faulty airbag controller. 

The affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara, manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023, the country’s largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.

“The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace Airbag Controller free of cost, if required in these vehicles,” it added.

It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the affected part, which in rare cases might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners in the event of a vehicle crash, the auto major stated.

“Out of abundant caution, customers of the suspected vehicles are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced,” it said.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops for immediate attention, it noted.

Due to a defective seat belt assembly, the company had to recall 9,125 vehicles in December.

