Monday, June 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Maruti Suzuki to hike car prices in the coming months, cites rising input costs

Maruti Suzuki car prices will go up by an as-yet undisclosed amount between July and September.


Press Trust of IndiaJun 21, 2021 13:17:46 IST

The country's largest automobile maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it will hike prices of its cars in the second quarter of the current fiscal due to an increase in input costs. "Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles continues to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price rise," Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not reveal the quantum of the proposed price hike. The price rise has been planned in the second quarter (July-September period) of the current financial year and the increase shall vary for different models, the company added.

This will be the third price hike for Maruti Suzuki's passenger vehicles in 2021. Image: Maruti Suzuki

This will be the third price hike for Maruti Suzuki's passenger vehicles in 2021. Image: Maruti Suzuki

On 16 April, Maruti Suzuki announced the weighted average price increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) across models of 1.6 percent.

On 18 January this year, the automaker had announced a price hike for select models by up to Rs 34,000 due to rise in input costs.

MSI sells a range of models, from the entry-level Alto hatchback to the S-Cross crossover, priced between Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Celerio design patents leaked ahead of launch

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki turns its attention to burgeoning midsize SUV segment, readies product plan

Jun 08, 2021
Maruti Suzuki turns its attention to burgeoning midsize SUV segment, readies product plan
New Maruti Suzuki Celerio design patents leaked, India launch scheduled for Q3 2021

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio design patents leaked, India launch scheduled for Q3 2021

Jun 15, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021