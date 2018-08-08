Wednesday, August 08, 2018 Back to
Maruti Suzuki Swift priced at Rs 7.76 lakh to come with AMT for top-end variants

The new Swift continues to be powered by the familiar and proven 1.2-litre, 4 cylinder petrol.

The top-spec variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift will now be offered with an AGS which is the company's naming for AMT. The Swift ZXi++ AMT is priced at Rs 7.76 lakh whereas the diesel top-spec variant ZDi+ will be available at Rs 8.76 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched in India earlier this year. At the time of its launch, AGS was offered on the VXI, ZXI, VDI and ZDI variants. The new prices of the ZXi+ and ZDi+ AMT makes it more premium by Rs 47,000 over the manual trim and Rs 80,000 over the AMT models.

Maruti Suzuki Swift. Image: Maruti Suzuki Arena

"Swift has always scored high on customers' expectations. With the latest evolution, the all-new Swift has reached the next level of customer delight. AGS has been very well appreciated by our Swift customers. We had customer feedback seeking the convenience of AGS in the high-selling top-end variants. Accordingly, we are now offering AGS in the top-end ZXI+ and ZDI+ variants. This will further strengthen the brand Swift and enhance the popularity of Maruti Suzuki's acclaimed two-pedal technology." commented, R. S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki Swift. Image: Maruti Suzuki Arena

The new Swift continues to be powered by the familiar and proven 1.2-litre, 4 cylinder petrol and 1.3-litre, 4 cylinder diesel. The petrol delivers 81 bhp and 113 Nm of torque and the diesel 74 bhp and 190 Nm, which is the same as before. What is new is that the top-end versions of both now come mated with a 5-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission.

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

