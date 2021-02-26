Overdrive

Maruti Suzuki has updated the Maruti Suzuki Swift with a new engine, updated styling and more features. This is the first major update for the third-gen Swift since the hatchback was launched in February 2018. The updated Swift is now powered by the 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine that first debuted with the refreshed Baleno. This unit puts out 7 hp more than the earlier engine, with 90 hp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm. This engine features start/stop functionality and pairs with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

Other mechanical updates include an updated electronic power steering setup for better manoeuvrability and larger disc brakes at the front and bigger drum brakes at the rear. The manual has a fuel efficiency figure of 23.20 kpl while the AMT improves this to 23.76 kpl.

The 2021 Swift now also comes with an updated list of features as well as more safety features like an electronic stability program in the AMT versions. There is also an optional contrast roof available in three combinations on the top ZXi+ variant: Pearl Arctic White/Pearl Midnight Black, Solid Fire Red/Pearl Midnight Black, and Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue/Pearl Arctic White.

Here's how the Swift stacks up variant-to-variant in terms of features and prices.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift LXi

MT - Rs 5.73 Lakh

-LED taillights

-LED high-mounted stop lamp

-R14 steel wheels

-MID

-Front dome lamp

-Dual front airbags

-ABS with EBD

-Reverse parking sensor

-Front seatbelts with pre-tensioner

-ISOFIX child seat mounts

-Seatbelt reminder

-Engine immobiliser

-Speed warning system

-Manual AC with heater

-Tilt adjust steering

-Manually adjustable outer mirrors

-Gear shift indicator

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi

MT - Rs 6.36 Lakh

AMT - Rs 6.86 Lakh

All features of LXi+

-Full wheel covers

-Indicators on outer mirrors

-Body-coloured outer mirrors

-Body-coloured bumpers and door handles

-Outside temperature display (AMT only)

-Co-driver sun visor with vanity mirror

-Seat back pocket on co-driver side

-Instrument panel ornamentation

-Chrome tipped parking brake

-Piano black gear shift knob

-Chrome inside door handle

-Tachometer

-Security alarm system

-Speed-sensitive auto door lock

-Feather-touch audio system

-Steering mounted audio and phone controls

-Aux, USB and Bluetooth connectivity

-Four speakers

-Roof antenna

-Remote keyless entry

-Central locking

-Front and rear power windows with driver-side auto up

-Electrically adjustable outer mirrors

-Electromagnetic boot opener

-Adjustable front headrests

-Height adjustable driver's seat

-Gear shift indicator (MT only)

-Gear position indicator (AMT only)

-Dead pedal (AMT only)

-Rear parcel shelf

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi

MT - Rs 6.99 Lakh

AMT - Rs 7.49 Lakh

All features of VXi+

-R15 alloy wheels

-Leather-wrapped steering wheel

-Silver highlight on armrest

-Anti-pinch driver power window

-Front fog lamps

-7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

-Voice commands

-Navigation, remote control and AHA platform via Smartplay App

-6 speakers

-Push button start

-Auto climate control

-Auto up power windows

-Electrically foldable outer mirror

-Rear defogger

-Rear washer and wiper

-Adjustable rear headrest

-60:40 split rear seat

-Boot lamp

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi+

MT - Rs 7.77 Lakh

AMT - Rs 8.27 Lakh

MT Dual Tone - Rs 7.91 Lakh

AMT Dual Tone- Rs 8.41 Lakh

All features of ZXi+

-Precision cut alloys

-Colour MID

-Reverse parking camera

-Cruise control

-Auto headlights

-Auto-folding outer mirrors