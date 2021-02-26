Friday, February 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift: A closer look at its variants, features and prices

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift is available in four main trim levels, with prices ranging from Rs 5.73-8.41 lakh (ex-showroom).


OverdriveFeb 26, 2021 18:07:10 IST

Maruti Suzuki has updated the Maruti Suzuki Swift with a new engine, updated styling and more features. This is the first major update for the third-gen Swift since the hatchback was launched in February 2018. The updated Swift is now powered by the 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine that first debuted with the refreshed Baleno. This unit puts out 7 hp more than the earlier engine, with 90 hp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm. This engine features start/stop functionality and pairs with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

Other mechanical updates include an updated electronic power steering setup for better manoeuvrability and larger disc brakes at the front and bigger drum brakes at the rear. The manual has a fuel efficiency figure of 23.20 kpl while the AMT improves this to 23.76 kpl.

Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift: A closer look at its variants, features and prices

The Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift is also available with three new dual-tone colour schemes. Image: Maruti Suzuki

The 2021 Swift now also comes with an updated list of features as well as more safety features like an electronic stability program in the AMT versions. There is also an optional contrast roof available in three combinations on the top ZXi+ variant: Pearl Arctic White/Pearl Midnight Black, Solid Fire Red/Pearl Midnight Black, and Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue/Pearl Arctic White.

Here's how the Swift stacks up variant-to-variant in terms of features and prices.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift LXi

MT - Rs 5.73 Lakh

-LED taillights
-LED high-mounted stop lamp
-R14 steel wheels
-MID
-Front dome lamp
-Dual front airbags
-ABS with EBD
-Reverse parking sensor
-Front seatbelts with pre-tensioner
-ISOFIX child seat mounts
-Seatbelt reminder
-Engine immobiliser
-Speed warning system
-Manual AC with heater
-Tilt adjust steering
-Manually adjustable outer mirrors
-Gear shift indicator

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi

MT - Rs 6.36 Lakh
AMT - Rs 6.86 Lakh

All features of LXi+
-Full wheel covers
-Indicators on outer mirrors
-Body-coloured outer mirrors
-Body-coloured bumpers and door handles
-Outside temperature display (AMT only)
-Co-driver sun visor with vanity mirror
-Seat back pocket on co-driver side
-Instrument panel ornamentation
-Chrome tipped parking brake
-Piano black gear shift knob
-Chrome inside door handle
-Tachometer
-Security alarm system
-Speed-sensitive auto door lock
-Feather-touch audio system
-Steering mounted audio and phone controls
-Aux, USB and Bluetooth connectivity
-Four speakers
-Roof antenna
-Remote keyless entry
-Central locking
-Front and rear power windows with driver-side auto up
-Electrically adjustable outer mirrors
-Electromagnetic boot opener
-Adjustable front headrests
-Height adjustable driver's seat
-Gear shift indicator (MT only)
-Gear position indicator (AMT only)
-Dead pedal (AMT only)
-Rear parcel shelf

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi

MT - Rs 6.99 Lakh
AMT - Rs 7.49 Lakh

All features of VXi+
-R15 alloy wheels
-Leather-wrapped steering wheel
-Silver highlight on armrest
-Anti-pinch driver power window
-Front fog lamps
-7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
-Voice commands
-Navigation, remote control and AHA platform via Smartplay App
-6 speakers
-Push button start
-Auto climate control
-Auto up power windows
-Electrically foldable outer mirror
-Rear defogger
-Rear washer and wiper
-Adjustable rear headrest
-60:40 split rear seat
-Boot lamp

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi+

MT - Rs 7.77 Lakh
AMT - Rs 8.27 Lakh
MT Dual Tone - Rs 7.91 Lakh
AMT Dual Tone- Rs 8.41 Lakh

All features of ZXi+
-Precision cut alloys
-Colour MID
-Reverse parking camera
-Cruise control
-Auto headlights
-Auto-folding outer mirrors

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2021 launched in India, prices range from Rs 5.73-8.41 lakh

Feb 24, 2021
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2021 launched in India, prices range from Rs 5.73-8.41 lakh
Maruti Suzuki evaluating the Jimny 4x4 for India, confirms MSIL’s Shashank Srivastava

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki evaluating the Jimny 4x4 for India, confirms MSIL’s Shashank Srivastava

Feb 22, 2021

science

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Jupiter Impact

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Feb 25, 2021
Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021
Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Stellar Debris

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Feb 24, 2021
'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

COVID-19 Vaccination

'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

Feb 24, 2021