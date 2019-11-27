Wednesday, November 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso first drive: quirky, but competent

Quirky, polarising but competent. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is no mini SUV, but works fine as a funky-looking hatch


Tushar BurmanNov 27, 2019 18:20:43 IST

While Mr Steve Jobs was at the helm of affairs at Apple, we had a precious few years of utmost secrecy around the various new iPhone launches. The anticipation and attendant frothy news cycle around these products certainly caught the noses of savvy — if unimaginative — marketers, and plenty of other merchants followed suit. To the point that today, well-orchestrated, barely-disguised ‘leaks’ are the norm for product launches. It isn’t even blurry mobile photos anymore — where authenticity could be questioned. It’s straight-up high-resolution marketing photos and PDFs, directly ‘leaked’ to a hand-picked loudmouth, perfectly timed to send SEO guys into the throes of ecstasy. Such was the case with the recent launch of the Maruti S-Presso hatchback — a car with such a fascia, that we all hoped it had a sparkling personality to make up for it.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso first drive: quirky, but competent

Images courtesy: Overdrive

To be fair, the S-Presso is not nearly as alarming in real life as it seemed in the photos. It is small, cute in a kei-car sort of way and lacks frivolous trappings like alloy wheels — omissions that evidently continue to make modern Marutis very junta-friendly. It sits between the Alto and WagonR hatchbacks, but clearly has more personality than either.

There’s no diesel motor available, in line with Maruti’s current strategy. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated motor makes 67 bhp an 90Nm of torque, which is about in line with the competition. Gratefully, the case exceeds expectations of performance, despite the middling numbers. The S-Presso is available with both manual and automated manual transmissions (what Maruti calls AGS — auto gear shift). This is a welcome convenience in a small, reasonably-priced car, though you’ll pay nearly a lac above the base Rs 3.69 lac price for an automated manual version.

Suzuki S-Presso engine bay

No diesel motor is available, just the 1.0-litre KB10 3-cyl, which works well in this car

 

The drive

The S-Presso is a very light car, at around 726kg. This is evident in the way it performs. On the highway, with four occupants and a full load of luggage, it was able to maintain triple digit speeds. On my own, I managed a healthy clip with reasonable overtakes when needed. Top-spec variants like the one we drove come with Bluetooth and smartphone-compatible infotainment systems, and they worked as advertised. The infotainment experience remains fairly consistent across Maruti models. It’s not ideal, but it’s predictable, and in a world of awful tech in cars, I can live with that. What I can’t live with is the glossy screen that points straight back, making it impossible to see when the glare is just right — which was often.

The dash layout is a bit of a departure, with the displays in the centre, laid out like you’d see in a MINI Cooper. I’m not a big fan of this layout, as it leaves a big blank space in front of the steering and feels a bit odd. The speedometer also proved hard to read at an angle and in bright conditions. Power window switches are also in the center console — another annoyance that you’ll get used to.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso console

The central console is not canted toward the driver, and is hard to read in direct sunlight

The automated manual gearbox proved sprightly feeling in the S-Presso. Granted, the drive was entirely on Rajasthan’s arrow-straight and well-surfaced highways, but the impression was that it would remain competent in the city as well. The driver position felt slightly odd, owing to the tall-boy design of the car. One’s legs seem to approach the pedals at an odd angle, if one is used to a more traditional car such as a sedan. Much like other manufacturers, Maruti has not supplied steering adjustment, so the driving position is always just short of ideal.

The flat-sided design of the S-Presso also lends itself well to rear visibility, and I’d imagine this to be a comfortable vehicle to place in terrible traffic. The glass area also proved good for all-round views. In general, for someone who intends to use the S-Presso as personal transport for oneself or a couple, the car will deliver more than expected in terms of engine performance, braking and suspension.

 

The ride

Switch seats to the rear, and the experience is adequate, but not comfortable. I seated myself behind a 5’8” driver, and found myself cramped. My co-passenger, seated behind a 6-footer, was much worse off, twisting his legs into the space between the front seats to stay respectable. While the seats are shallow and flat and do not warrant note, the suspension was surprisingly good. It seems tuned for a full load, as it tended to be a little bouncy when the car was empty, but quite good — even over poor roads — with the four of us in it. Thankfully, the AC was more than adequate for the tiny confines of the car, and maintained a comfortable temperature in the relentless Rajasthan sun.

Boot space was also a surprise. The S-Presso claims 270l and we see no reason to doubt this. The little car swallowed four personal carry-ons, including camera gear with a bit of a squeeze.

Suzuki S-Presso rear seat

The picture makes it look okay, and it is. Just about.

Suzuki S-Presso boot

The boot is spacious enough to swallow a bunch of bags, and will do for short road trips with the family

 

The vibe

On the surface, the S-Presso looks a bit dull, with even the top models not coming with alloy wheels. However, Maruti intends to provide the ‘youth’ buying their little car with all the funky options they’d want. Just like your cool uncle that insists on playing ‘Walk like an Egyptian’ when he happens to drive your around. There are indeed alloy wheels on offer, as are decals and body embellishments that quite literally transform this weird little car into something quite palatable. I was quite happy driving a Tata Nano around everyday, because I’m secure and awesome, and I’d have no hesitation driving the S-Presso around either.

Maruti is calling the S-Presso a ‘mini SUV’ and I left this claim for the very end of the review because it isn’t one. It’s tall, has nice suspension and ground clearance, but is a small hatchback. It is about as much SUV as the Renault Kwid and if you think that is a special SUV, I have some very special real-estate deals to offer you.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso static in greenery

 

The catch

As delivered, the S-Presso looks underwhelming. Almost everything that would make it look reasonably nice is an optional accessory. Even the wheel wells are bare painted metal, and the guts of the suspension, plumbing show through. DRLs? Optional. Side cladding? Optional. Alloys? Optional. You can spec out the S-Presso to your heart’s content, and I suspect you’d want to if you’re an urban buyer. But as delivered, the Maruti S-Presso feels a bit … Tier 2. Still, it’s a funky option if you squint just right, the engine is spot on for the task and the suspension is up for the family road trip to the ‘native’. It starts at Rs 3.69 lac and goes all the way up to Rs 4.91 lac for the range-topping auto.

Suzuki S-Presso headlamp

Suzuki S-Presso headlamp

Suzuki S-Presso DRL

Suzuki S-Presso DRL

Suzuki S-Presso wheel detail

Suzuki S-Presso wheel detail

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso steering buttons

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso steering buttons

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Passenger vehicle retail sales jump 11% in October on festive demand: Industry body FADA

Nov 19, 2019
Passenger vehicle retail sales jump 11% in October on festive demand: Industry body FADA
Nitin Gadkari asks carmakers to focus on alternative fuel vehicles; assures govt support

NewsTracker

Nitin Gadkari asks carmakers to focus on alternative fuel vehicles; assures govt support

Nov 27, 2019
Ford vs Ferrari movie review: Christian Bale, Matt Damon's film on car racing is a sheer delight on the big screen

MovieReview

Ford vs Ferrari movie review: Christian Bale, Matt Damon's film on car racing is a sheer delight on the big screen

Nov 14, 2019
Fifth-generation Honda City launched in Thailand; India launch likely in Q1 2020

Honda City

Fifth-generation Honda City launched in Thailand; India launch likely in Q1 2020

Nov 26, 2019
Wait, what? Ford announced an all-electric Mustang, and it's an SUV!

Ford

Wait, what? Ford announced an all-electric Mustang, and it's an SUV!

Nov 18, 2019
A Better Tomorrow is in our hands. Volvo Cars’ #BreatheFree campaign urges you to take some action.

A Better Tomorrow is in our hands. Volvo Cars’ #BreatheFree campaign urges you to take some action.

Nov 22, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019