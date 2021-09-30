Thursday, September 30, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Maruti Suzuki rolls out AI-powered virtual assistant named ‘S-Assist’ for Nexa customers

To also be extended to Arena customers soon, S-Assist provides multimedia content including do-it-yourself videos, troubleshooting and more via a phone app.


Press Trust of IndiaSep 30, 2021 16:41:04 IST

The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Thursday launched a virtual car assistant app called ‘S-Assist’ based on artificial intelligence to help in post-purchase experience to customers. Available free of cost to customers of the company’s cars sold through its premium Nexa outlets, the S-Assist (accessed via the Maruti Suzuki Rewards app) provides multimedia content including do-it-yourself videos, digital literature, and workshop assistance right on the user’s smartphone.

Besides, the app gives owners access to over 4,120 Maruti Suzuki workshops across India, which empowers them to call and navigate to their nearest workshop at the time of distress, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, MSIL Senior Executive Director, Service, Partho Banerjee said through the S-Assist, customers can book services for their vehicles, home pick-up, and delivery, and get estimates through the digital assistant.

Nexa customers can use the S-Assistant functionality free of charge. Image: Maruti Suzuki

Nexa customers can use the S-Assistant functionality free of charge. Image: Maruti Suzuki

"At present, we are offering this for Nexa customers as it is available in English. We will soon offer it to our Arena (mass segment retail outlet chain) customers as we are working to make the S-Assist available in vernacular languages too," he said.

It is a complimentary service that offers quick access to vehicle features, troubleshooting, and driving tips on customers' smartphones. It brings real-time information to customers for their vehicle-related queries, he added.

Customers can have easy and quick navigation to the digital copy of vehicle owner’s manual, information on warning signs via S-Assist while also doing a picture search by uploading pictures of any vehicle part on their smartphone to get an instant explanation of possible causes of the problem in the vehicle.

The app has been co-created with a Delhi-based AI start-up, Xane.AI, which has been nurtured under the company’s innovation program, MAIL (Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab) launched in January 2019 to foster innovation through collaboration with start-ups.

This is one of the 13 projects being pursued by the company to help budding start-ups incubate and launch their ideas, MSIL added.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Maruti Suzuki

Fuel efficiency remains top priority for Maruti Suzuki as frugality becomes ‘even more important’

Sep 22, 2021
Fuel efficiency remains top priority for Maruti Suzuki as frugality becomes ‘even more important’
UN calls for moratorium on Artificial Intelligence tech that threatens human rights

Artificial Intelligence

UN calls for moratorium on Artificial Intelligence tech that threatens human rights

Sep 16, 2021
Why cute political bots should not distract us from the human hand behind them

NewsTracker

Why cute political bots should not distract us from the human hand behind them

Sep 20, 2021
How Ford's dated product line-up, low demand left it uncompetitive and led to its India exit

InMyOpinion

How Ford's dated product line-up, low demand left it uncompetitive and led to its India exit

Sep 21, 2021
Toyota Yaris discontinued in India, set to be replaced by rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (Toyota Belta)

Toyota

Toyota Yaris discontinued in India, set to be replaced by rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (Toyota Belta)

Sep 27, 2021
UN human rights chief calls for moratorium on AI technology use, flags it as 'risk' to civilization

NewsTracker

UN human rights chief calls for moratorium on AI technology use, flags it as 'risk' to civilization

Sep 15, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021