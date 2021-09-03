Friday, September 03, 2021Back to
Maruti Suzuki recalls Ciaz, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 to replace potentially defective MGU

Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall to inspect for a possible defect in 1,81,754 vehicles manufactured between May 4, 2018, to October 27, 2020.


tech2 News StaffSep 03, 2021 17:28:37 IST

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has announced a recall for 1,81,754 units of petrol versions of a variety of its models, including the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Maruti Suzuki XL6, to replace a potentially defective motor generator unit (MGU).

“As a responsible corporate, keeping in mind customer safety, the company has announced to proactively undertake a recall of some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6”, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

The recall is to inspect for a possible defect in 1,81,754 examples of the aforementioned models made between May 4, 2018, to October 27, 2020, it added. If a defect is detected, Maruti Suzuki will replace the MGU for free.

Models affected by the recall are all petrol versions equipped with Suzuki's SHVS mild-hybrid system. Image: Maruti Suzuki

"In the interest of customers, Maruti Suzuki has decided to voluntarily recall the affected vehicles for inspection/replacement of Motor Generator Unit, free of cost," it added.

Affected vehicle owners will be intimated by the company's authorised workshops, and replacement of the affected part will start from the first week of November. For now, customers can find out if their vehicles are affected by the recall by entering in the chassis number at this link.

Until the replacement is carried out, Maruti Suzuki has advised customers to avoid driving in waterlogged areas and to avoid directly spraying water on electrical/electronic parts in their vehicles.

Maruti's smart hybrid vehicle system (SHVS), which is found in the petrol versions of all affected models, incorporates the MGU, which is tasked with recharging the lithium-ion battery under braking and providing additional torque under acceleration. A similar recall was issued for Maruti’s SHVS-equipped models in 2019.

With inputs from PTI

