Indo-Asian News Service 26 July, 2018 15:21 IST

Maruti Suzuki recalls 1279 units of 2018 manufactured Swift and Dzire in India

Customers can contact nearest Maruti Suzuki dealer workshop to ascertain if their vehicle is faulty.

Maruti Suzuki has just sent an official release stating the recall of 1,279 units of new Swift and Dzire in India. The company mentions that the affected models will be inspected to check for a possible fault in the Airbag Controller Unit. The 1,279 vehicles includes 566 units of the new-gen Swift and 713 units of the new-gen Dzire that were manufactured between 7 May 2018 and 5 July 2018.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift.

The owners of the affected vehicles that are a part of this recall program will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part free of cost, states the company. Maruti Suzuki dealers across the country will start reaching out to customers from today onwards.

Customers of the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire can visit the official company website and fill in the chassis number (For new Swift - MBH and for new Dzire  MA3 followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) on the computer screen to check. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also in the vehicle invoice / registration documents. Customers may also contact the nearest Maruti Suzuki dealer workshop to ascertain if their vehicle is among the above vehicles.

