Maruti Suzuki launches the 2020 S-Presso CNG variant in India at a starting price of Rs 4.48 lakh

Maruti Suzuki recorded a sales of 106,443 factory-fitted CNG vehicles across in the FY 2019-20.


OverdriveJun 29, 2020 16:51:56 IST

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG variant has been launched at a starting price of Rs 4.84 lakh and the top model is for Rs 5.13 lakh. The car is offered in four variants- LXI, LXI (O), VXI, and VXI (O). The car is powered by a 1.0-liter engine that delivers a mileage of  31.2 km/kg and has a tank capacity of 55 litres.

Maruti Suzuki was the first brand to introduce factory-fitted CNG cars to the Indian market and at present, it has the largest number of CNG cars on the road. The company recorded a sales of 106,443 factory-fitted CNG vehicles across in the FY 2019-20. The brand has witnessed a 15.5 percent CAGR increase in its CNG sales in the past five years.

Maruti Suzuki launches the 2020 S-Presso CNG variant in India at a starting price of Rs 4.48 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The company announced its Mission Green Million at the Auto Expo 2020 and has already sold a million green vehicles, this launch only adds to the next milestone of selling another million in the next couple of years. The CNG fleet of the brand complements the government's vision of reducing the oil import and opting for natural gas as an alternative fuel from the current 6.2 percent to 15 percent by 2030. There is a significant increase in the number of CNG stations and the government is working on spreading the CNG fuel pumps across the country.

Shashank Srivastava, executive director of marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "With the launch of S-PRESSO BS6 S-CNG, we are strengthening our efforts towards sustainable green mobility. The S-PRESSO S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience, and mileage. Moreover, The S-PRESSO has successfully carved a niche for itself and fulfills the need for a dynamic, stylish and youthful mini SUV. This launch also helps augment our commitment towards Mission Green Million, announced at the Auto Expo 2020. Maruti Suzuki, with its unmatched portfolio of CNG and Hybrid vehicles, has been the preferred choice of customers owing to the affordability and high-fuel efficiency of its green vehicles."

