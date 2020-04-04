FP Trending

Maruti Suzuki has launched the BS6 compliant version of the CelerioX in India. The prices for the car start from Rs 4.90 lakh for the base variant and go all the way up to Rs 5.67 lakh for the high-end variety.

The car will be available in all four variants in India. These include the VXI, VXI (O), ZXI and ZXI (O).

The CelerioX has been listed online in the company website and the launch has been achieved virtually amid the countrywide lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the variant-wise price specifications of the newly launched BS6 compliant Maruti Suzuki CelerioX:

- CelerioX VXI: Rs 4,90,100

- CelerioX VXI (O): Rs 4,96,000

- CelerioX ZXI: Rs 5,14,700

- CelerioX VXI AGS: Rs 5,33,100

- CelerioX VXI(O) AGS: Rs 5,39,000

- CelerioX ZXI (O): Rs 5,55,300

- CelerioX ZXI AGS: Rs 5,57,700

- CelerioX ZXI(O) AGS: Rs 5,67,300

The CelerioX is being powered by a BS6-compliant 1 litre, 3 -cylinder petrol engine producing 66BHP at 6,000 rpm and 90 Nm at 3,500 rpm.

The car looks identical to its predecessor and sports black claddings as well as chunky fog lamps. It has 14-inch alloy wheels and the interior has a black coloured theme running throughout with silver highlights.

The engine is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox in standard variants. Buyers can also opt for an AMT transmission. The engine delivers 21.63 km per litre for both normal and AGS variants. The car also sports dual airbags and anti-lock braking system for better control.

