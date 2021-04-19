Monday, April 19, 2021Back to
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door specifications surface online, to have 2,550 mm wheelbase

The five-door version of the Suzuki Jimny is expected to be produced alongside the three-door model.


OverdriveApr 19, 2021 12:05:51 IST

The five-door version of the Suzuki Jimny has long been rumoured to be the version of choice for Maruti Suzuki to bring the iconic 4x4 to our market. The firm has already begun manufacturing the three-door iteration of the Jimny at its Manesar plant for the export market, but now a report has revealed the specifications for the five-door version of the Suzuki Jimny. The 5-door Suzuki Jimny will be 3,850mm long, 1,645mm wide and 1,730mm tall. This makes it 300mm longer than the 3-door Jimny, although the width and height remain unchanged.

All the added length has been to the wheelbase, which is now 2,550 mm, so the 3-door Jimny's approach and departure angles should not be affected much. The front track remains unchanged at 1,395mm as does the rear at 1,405mm. With these numbers, the Jimmy 5-door is still smaller in all regards than the Vitara Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door specifications surface online, to have 2,550 mm wheelbase

A 300 mm increase in wheelbase will allow Maruti Suzuki to add rear doors and carve out enough space for a proper rear seat. Image: Suzuki

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door is expected to be powered by the 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol. This is the same unit as seen on cars like the Ciaz, Vitara Brezza and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and in the Jimny makes 102 hp at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The two gearbox options are a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic. On the WLTC test cycle, this version has a fuel efficiency of 13.6 kpl.

This fourth-gen Jimny continues with a ladder frame construction, sat on live axles at both ends, which will continue with the longer wheelbase version. There is the AllGrip Pro 4WD system with a low range transfer case as well as a brake-based limited-slip differential. A hill-hold and hill-descent function is also available. The Jimny in three-door form has a 27-degree approach, 28-degree ramp break-over and 48-degree departure angle. Ground clearance is 210 mm.

There is still no confirmation on whether the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be sold in India, given that this is expected to be a niche offering by Maruti Suzuki's standards. Although with local production beginning in a similar spec to other Maruti Suzuki offerings, and a more appealing five-door version in the works, the chances for an Indian launch for the Jimny look quite strong. If launched, we expect the Suzuki Jimny 5-door to be priced above the Vitara Brezza.

