Wednesday, February 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift version launched in India at Rs 4.90 lakh

The Ignis facelift comes with some cosmetic changes including redesigned front grille and rear skid plates, along with new dual-tone interiors.


OverdriveFeb 19, 2020 16:36:45 IST

Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the facelift version of the Ignis, which was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020. The prices of the Ignis start at Rs 4.90 lakh ex-showroom for the base Sigma variant and goes up to Rs 7.20 lakh ex-showroom for the top-end Alpha automatic variant.

The Ignis facelift comes with some cosmetic changes including redesigned front grille and rear skid plates, along with new dual-tone interiors which can be further personalised by a choice of two patterns for seat fabric.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift version launched in India at Rs 4.90 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift version. Image: Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti has also added two new colour options in the Ignis - Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue, and three new dual-colour options, which are available in the top Zeta and Alpha variants. In addition, Ignis is also offered in two themes Acropolis and Scorcher, as a premium customisation option.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift comes with BSVI 1.2-litre petrol engine which produces 82PS and 113Nm coupled with a 5-speed manual and 5-speed automatic transmission.

Expressing confidence in its potential, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Ignis enjoys a special place in the Maruti Suzuki Nexa portfolio and has been appreciated for its peppy drivability and spacious interiors. We have recognised an increasing preference for feature-loaded cars that have SUV-like high seating position and dominant road presence. We are confident that the all-new Ignis with its SUV design and spacious interiors will appeal to the customers."

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Auto Expo 2020

Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift with BSVI compliant 1.2-litre K12 engine showcased

Feb 10, 2020
Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift with BSVI compliant 1.2-litre K12 engine showcased

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020