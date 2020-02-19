Overdrive

Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the facelift version of the Ignis, which was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020. The prices of the Ignis start at Rs 4.90 lakh ex-showroom for the base Sigma variant and goes up to Rs 7.20 lakh ex-showroom for the top-end Alpha automatic variant.

The Ignis facelift comes with some cosmetic changes including redesigned front grille and rear skid plates, along with new dual-tone interiors which can be further personalised by a choice of two patterns for seat fabric.

Maruti has also added two new colour options in the Ignis - Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue, and three new dual-colour options, which are available in the top Zeta and Alpha variants. In addition, Ignis is also offered in two themes Acropolis and Scorcher, as a premium customisation option.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift comes with BSVI 1.2-litre petrol engine which produces 82PS and 113Nm coupled with a 5-speed manual and 5-speed automatic transmission.

Expressing confidence in its potential, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Ignis enjoys a special place in the Maruti Suzuki Nexa portfolio and has been appreciated for its peppy drivability and spacious interiors. We have recognised an increasing preference for feature-loaded cars that have SUV-like high seating position and dominant road presence. We are confident that the all-new Ignis with its SUV design and spacious interiors will appeal to the customers."

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.