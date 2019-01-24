Friday, January 25, 2019 Back to
Maruti Suzuki has asked the Indian government to reduce taxes on automobile

Maruti Suzuki says that in order to encourage demand, the best way is to reduce taxes.

Press Trust of India Jan 24, 2019 16:08:13 IST

Tax on automobiles in India is higher compared to many other countries and there is a need to reduce it in order to create demand and develop the industry, Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kenichi Ayukawa said earlier. Currently, automobiles attract peak GST rate of 28 percent with additional cess ranging from 1 percent to 15 percent depending on length, engine size and type.

"Compared to other countries, tax is a bit high (here in India). In order to develop the industry, we have to ask the government to reduce taxes, which we understand is not easy," Ayukawa told PTI.

He further said, "We have to collaborate with the government to try to find some solution. In order to encourage demand, the best way is to reduce taxes." When asked about expectations from the Budget, he said the upcoming interim Budget "might be tentative".

Representational Image.

Representational Image.

"The Budget that would come after the elections could be important. Of course, we are constantly communicating with the government to encourage the industry with reduced taxes. We know that it is not easy," Ayukawa added.

The call for reduction in taxes on automobiles comes in the backdrop of decline in domestic passenger vehicles (PV) sales, which dropped in December 2018 for the fifth time in the past six months.

In the April-December period of this fiscal, PV sales in India grew by 4.37 percent to 25,33,221 units, against 24,27,046 units in the year-ago period, according to SIAM data.

In December, MSI had cut its sales growth forecast for the current fiscal to 8 percent mainly due to subdued demand on account of high interest rates and increased insurance cost. It had earlier projected double-digit growth for 2018-19.

