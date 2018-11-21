The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is set to be launched today in India and we can expect a bunch of new features and updates to come in this second-generation of the car. While most of the details are already out or leaked, we are eagerly anticipating the price at which this car is expected to launch.

A teaser video released earlier shows off some new things in the next-gen Ertiga. On the outside Ertiga is said to feature the new double-barrel trapezoidal projector headlamps, along with a slightly larger grille which has heavy chrome detailing.

The major change on the outside is the third-row glass area which is now larger and has a blacked-out panel. The rear windscreen also looks more raked than before and sits on top of a new tailgate design as well.