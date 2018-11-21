Wednesday, November 21, 2018 Back to
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 launch highlights: Prices start from Rs 7.44 lakh for the petrol variant

tech2 News Staff Nov 21, 2018 12:46 PM IST

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is set to be launched today in India and we are eagerly awaiting the price.

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is set to be launched today in India and we can expect a bunch of new features and updates to come in this second-generation of the car. While most of the details are already out or leaked, we are eagerly anticipating the price at which this car is expected to launch.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Image: Suzuki

A teaser video released earlier shows off some new things in the next-gen Ertiga. On the outside Ertiga is said to feature the new double-barrel trapezoidal projector headlamps, along with a slightly larger grille which has heavy chrome detailing.

The major change on the outside is the third-row glass area which is now larger and has a blacked-out panel. The rear windscreen also looks more raked than before and sits on top of a new tailgate design as well.

 

  • 12:45 (IST)

    That's all from our side thank you for joining in.

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Ertiga prices

    The next-gen Ertiga will be priced starting at Rs 7,44,000 for the Petrol variant, Rs 8,84,000 for the Diesel variant and Rs 9,18,000 for the Petrol automatic variant. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi prices.

  • 12:40 (IST)

    Ertiga is safe

    All Indian safety standards are being met with new Ertiga. The car will be available in several colours 

  • 12:33 (IST)

    Ertiga new colours on the inside

    While it shares a number of components with the Swift and Ignis, the overall design of the dash is new. The colour scheme is a beige and wood affair.

  • 12:32 (IST)

    The Ertiga interiors

    The Ertiga has an insulating cabin inside to reduce to lower noise coming from the outside. All seats have a one-touch recline button to ease your body into the most comfortable position. The car comes with push-button start and stop mechanism. 

  • 12:28 (IST)

    Ertiga capacity

    Boot space is 153 litres (up 18 litres from before) with all seats up, expandable to 550 litres (up 50 litres) with the third-row seats folded and 803 litres (up 68 litres) with all rear seats down.

  • 12:28 (IST)

    Ertiga improvements 

    Total luggage space in the car has been increased by 50 percent. The exterior has been designed to give a more elegant look. Dimensionally, the new Ertiga is 130mm longer, 40mm wider and 5mm taller than its predecessor but the wheelbase remains the same at 2,740mm. The Chrome grills are present on the front part of the car. 

  • 12:22 (IST)

    CV Raman, Senior Director of Engineering Maruti Suzuki has taken the stage

    Raman will be explaining the engineering and mechanics that have gone in making the Maruti Ertiga.

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Ertiga Engine

    Mechanically, the most significant addition to the new Ertiga is a new K15B 1.5-litre petrol motor. This puts out 104PS and 138Nm. Increases of 13PS and 8Nm over the current car.

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Ertiga Front design

    The front fascia is completely new and now comes with wider double-barrel trapezoidal projector headlamps. The grille is now slightly larger as well and has heavy chrome detailing. The major change is the third-row glass area which is now larger and has a blacked-out panel to reduce the visual mass of the rear end.

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Ertiga the best MPV in the last few years

    The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was designed to offer space as well as ease the tension of driving in cities. Ertiga has sold 4 lakh units in the last 6 years. The car has also been in the top of the MPV (multi purpose vehicle) segment for the past few years.

  • 12:14 (IST)

    RS Khalsi, Head of domestic marketing and sales has taken the stage

    Khalsi will be introducing us to the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. He explains that Maruti Suzuki is responsible for redefining the way Indian's buy cars. He says that the Maruti Suzuki Arena showrooms have been made to make it easy for customers to interact with the cars they want to buy.

  • 12:10 (IST)

    Make in India

    The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be made locally in India. There will be three models of the car which will be diesel, petrol and hybrid variant.

  • 12:07 (IST)

    The event has started!

    Finally, the event is underway and we shall shortly have a look at the new Ertiga SUV.  Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, CEO Maruti Suzuki India has taken the stage to explain more about the very first Ertiga SUV. 

  • 12:03 (IST)

    And here's a picture of the interior

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Here are some pics of the brand new Ertiga

  • 12:01 (IST)

    All we know about the new Ertiga?

    As mentioned earlier the car has been leaked quite heavily and most of its new features are already public knowledge. The new Ertiga's price, however, is the main question and we estimate the car to have a Rs 20,000 to 30,000 hike over the current car's Rs 6.81 lakh to Rs 8.71 lakh price range.

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Watch the launch LIVE 

    While we wait for the event to get underway you can check out the official live stream of the event here. 

    Live event #NextGenErtiga https://t.co/EaU2nIQJDJ

    — Maruti Suzuki Arena (@MSArenaOfficial) November 21, 2018

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Welcome to the LIVE blog of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 launch

    This will be the second generation of the Ertiga SUV launched back in 2012 and we expect new interiors along with major changes in the exterior of the car. Initial leaks and teasers have revealed quite a lot about the car and the only thing not known currently happens to be the pricing of the car.

