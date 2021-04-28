Wednesday, April 28, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Maruti Suzuki announces shutdown at all plants till 9 May to divert oxygen for medical use

All Maruti Suzuki facilities will undergo bi-annual maintenance work – originally slated for June – during the shutdown.


tech2 News StaffApr 28, 2021 16:21:24 IST

In a statement issued Wednesday, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki announced it will shut down all of its manufacturing facilities starting 1 May, as it looks to divert oxygen supplied to its plants for medical purposes. Along with the two Maruti Suzuki facilities, located in Gurugram and Manesar, Haryana, parent company Suzuki’s factory in Gujarat will also down its shutters from 1 May to 9 May, and all the oxygen being supplied to these plants can instead be redirected to regions that need them most at this time as COVID-19 cases continue to rise every day.

The statement mentions that as part of the manufacturing process for vehicles, a small amount of oxygen is made available at the manufacturing facilities, while larger amounts of oxygen are consumed by those manufacturing components for vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki has a total annual production capacity of 22.5 lakh vehicles. Image: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has a total annual production capacity of 22.5 lakh vehicles. Image: Maruti Suzuki

Bearing in mind the precarious situation India finds itself in with recurring shortages of oxygen in several states, Maruti Suzuki has decided to bring forward its bi-annual plant maintenance – originally slated for June – and carry it out during the full plant shutdown, when no new vehicles will be produced.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit India in 2020, Maruti Suzuki had closed its manufacturing facilities starting 22 March, and only reopened them in the month of May.

At its Gurugram plant, Maruti Suzuki has a total production capacity of seven lakh units per annum, and popular models such as the Wagon R, Ertiga and the Vitara Brezza are made there.

With an annual production capacity of 8.8 lakh units, the facility in Manesar, Haryana is bigger, and produces models such as the Alto, Dzire, Swift, Ciaz and Celerio.

The Suzuki plant in Gujarat has an annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh units, and rolls out the Baleno, Toyota Glanza and now the Dzire as well.

Combined, all three plants give Maruti Suzuki a total annual production capacity of 22.5 lakh vehicles.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door specifications surface online, to have 2,550 mm wheelbase

Apr 19, 2021
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door specifications surface online, to have 2,550 mm wheelbase
Former Maruti Suzuki MD Jagdish Khattar passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest

Jagdish Khattar

Former Maruti Suzuki MD Jagdish Khattar passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest

Apr 26, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021