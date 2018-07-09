Monday, July 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Overdrive 09 July, 2018 09:41 IST

Maruti Suzuki 22 day monsoon service camp with free check-ups starts today

The Maruti Suzuki camp will be held in all service centres (Nexa and Arena) across the country.

Scheduled to commence on 9 July running till the end of this month, the 22-day Maruti Suzuki service camp will offer complimentary vehicle health check-ups. They also plan to offer discounts on accessories during this period. This camp will be held in all Maruti Suzuki service centres (Nexa and Arena) across the country.

Keys hang from the door of a Maruti Suzuki Swift car at its stockyard on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 26, 2013. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India's biggest carmaker by sales, reported a 79.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, boosted by strong sales of its Ertiga multi-purpose vehicle that offset a slump in compact cars. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS) - RTXZ0RF

Representational image. Reuters

The checkup will involve the inspection of components like wiper motor, wiper blade, mud flaps, battery, brake pads and also vital parts and performance of the car.

The key objective of organising the monsoon check-up camp is to make sure that the customer's vehicles are in the optimum condition in the monsoon season.

Partho Banerjee, Executive director Service, Maruti Suzuki India who spoke about the camp said being a company that places the customer first, monsoon service camp has been curated to offer exceptional service quality for the health of the vehicle which will help avoid break down during heavy rains. The objective of this service camp has been to reinforce the bond with the customers by providing them with the first step towards prevention during monsoon. The camp will benefit the customers by providing them with the necessary care and maintenance in the challenging season of monsoon.

tags


latest videos

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

also see

NewsTracker

M-cap of seven top 10 most valued companies drops Rs 32,298 cr; TCS worst hit

Jun 25, 2018

NewsTracker

Sensex extends losses on global trade war worries, falls 132 points; Nifty slips 30 points; Re slides

Jun 26, 2018

NewsTracker

Sensex makes a muted start on profit-booking, mixed Asian cues; Rupee softens by 29 paise

Jun 25, 2018

NewsTracker

Sensex rises over 200 points on firm Asian cues; Nifty crosses 10,000-mark in early trade; Re rises 30 paise against dollar

Jul 09, 2018

DeepMind AI

DeepMind’s new AI agents are learning to play Quake III Arena like humans

Jul 04, 2018

Apple Car

Building a car fits well with 'Apple's product-based business model' say Analysts

Jun 29, 2018

science

Organ transplant

China's organ transplant system feted despite doubts around transparency

Jul 09, 2018

The Lancet

Medical journal 'The Lancet' retracts papers on experimental windpipe graft

Jul 09, 2018

Heat Waves

Heat waves explained: How temperatures are rising, breaking records in the US

Jul 09, 2018

Space

NASA to fund project aimed at turning asteroids into giant, autonomous spacecraft

Jul 08, 2018