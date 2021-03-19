tech2 News Staff

Tata Motors has announced Marc Llistosella will not be joining the company as its new managing director and chief executive officer. On February 12, Tata Motors announced the decision to appoint Llistosella as its new MD and CEO, but today, in a regulatory filing, the company stated Llistosella will no longer be joining Tata Motors as was previously announced. No reason has been mentioned in the filing, but sources close to the company say Llistosella was not willing to relocate to assume his new role as MD and CEO of Tata Motors.

As was stated earlier, Tata Motors’ current MD and CEO Guenter Butschek will continue in his current capacity till June 30, 2021. Llistosella was to take over as Tata Motors’ new MD and CEO on July 1, 2021, but for now, Tata Motors hasn’t announced who will succeed Butschek.

Llistosella accumulated years of experience in the Indian market, as he was MD and CEO at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd (DICV) from 2008 to 2014. It was under his leadership that BharatBenz – the India subsidiary of DICV – was launched in 2012. He also went on to be President and CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation from 2015 to 2018, and is currently a board member at Einride, which specialises in providing mobility services in the freight industry.

Butschek, meanwhile, has played a vital role in helping Tata Motors rebuild itself in the passenger vehicle space. He joined the company in January 2016, and it was under his leadership that the brand rolled out an all-new line-up of models, starting with the Tata Tiago, which set up a solid platform for the company to build on. He leaves Tata Motors after a five-year-long stint, having helped the company lay claim to the spot of India’s third highest-selling carmaker.