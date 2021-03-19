Friday, March 19, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Marc Llistosella not joining Tata Motors as its new MD and CEO

Llistosella was poised to take over from Guenter Butschek as Tata Motors' new MD and CEO on 1 July, 2021.


tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2021 19:54:58 IST

Tata Motors has announced Marc Llistosella will not be joining the company as its new managing director and chief executive officer. On February 12, Tata Motors announced the decision to appoint Llistosella as its new MD and CEO, but today, in a regulatory filing, the company stated Llistosella will no longer be joining Tata Motors as was previously announced. No reason has been mentioned in the filing, but sources close to the company say Llistosella was not willing to relocate to assume his new role as MD and CEO of Tata Motors.

Marc Llistosella not joining Tata Motors as its new MD and CEO

Marc Llistosella was MD and CEO at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles from 2008 to 2014. Picture courtesy: Tata Motors

As was stated earlier, Tata Motors’ current MD and CEO Guenter Butschek will continue in his current capacity till June 30, 2021. Llistosella was to take over as Tata Motors’ new MD and CEO on July 1, 2021, but for now, Tata Motors hasn’t announced who will succeed Butschek.

Llistosella accumulated years of experience in the Indian market, as he was MD and CEO at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd (DICV) from 2008 to 2014. It was under his leadership that BharatBenz – the India subsidiary of DICV – was launched in 2012. He also went on to be President and CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation from 2015 to 2018, and is currently a board member at Einride, which specialises in providing mobility services in the freight industry.

Butschek, meanwhile, has played a vital role in helping Tata Motors rebuild itself in the passenger vehicle space. He joined the company in January 2016, and it was under his leadership that the brand rolled out an all-new line-up of models, starting with the Tata Tiago, which set up a solid platform for the company to build on. He leaves Tata Motors after a five-year-long stint, having helped the company lay claim to the spot of India’s third highest-selling carmaker.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV range controversy: Delhi High Court grants interim relief to Tata Motors

Mar 11, 2021
Tata Nexon EV range controversy: Delhi High Court grants interim relief to Tata Motors
TISSNET Result 2021 to be declared today; check score at tiss.edu

NewsTracker

TISSNET Result 2021 to be declared today; check score at tiss.edu

Mar 19, 2021

science

Pre-embryos made in a lab to study birth defects could spur research, ethical debate

Artificial Embryos

Pre-embryos made in a lab to study birth defects could spur research, ethical debate

Mar 18, 2021
Interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua from Pluto-like planet outside the solar system, study claims

'Oumuamua

Interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua from Pluto-like planet outside the solar system, study claims

Mar 17, 2021
Cooling 'primordial soup' in early universe produced gravitational waves, claims new study

Gravitational Waves

Cooling 'primordial soup' in early universe produced gravitational waves, claims new study

Mar 17, 2021
New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Space Agriculture

New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Mar 17, 2021