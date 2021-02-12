tech2 News Staff

Tata Motors has appointed Marc Llistosella as its new managing director and chief executive officer. Recently, rumour mills were abuzz with news of Tata Motors’ current MD and CEO, Guenter Butschek, deciding to leave the company, and Tata Motors confirmed the news late on Friday and announced the decision to appoint Llistosella – who has been a part of the automotive universe for well over a decade, working for several prominent names – to lead the company in the years to come.

Butschek informed Tata Motors of his desire to relocate to Germany, and will continue in his current capacity till June 30, 2021. Llistosella will take over as Tata Motors’ new MD and CEO on July 1, 2021.

Llistosella has years of experience in the Indian market, as he was MD and CEO at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd (DICV) from 2008 to 2014. It was under his leadership that BharatBenz – the India subsidiary of DICV – was launched in 2012. He also went on to be President and CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation from 2015 to 2018, and is currently a board member at Einride, which specialises in electric and self-driving vehicles for the freight industry.

Speaking on Llistosella’s appointment, Mr N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Motors Limited. said, “I am delighted to welcome Marc to Tata Motors. Marc is an experienced automotive business leader with deep knowledge and expertise in Commercial Vehicles over his illustrious career and has extensive operational experience in India. Marc will bring this experience to take the Tata Motors Indian business to even greater heights.”

Butschek played a vital role in helping Tata Motors rebuild itself in the passenger vehicle space. He joined the company in January 2016, and it was under his leadership that the brand rolled out an all-new line-up of models, starting with the Tata Tiago, which set up a solid platform for the company to build on. He leaves Tata Motors after a five-year-long stint, having helped the company lay claim to the spot of India’s third highest-selling carmaker.