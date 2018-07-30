Mahindra has been testing a compact sub-4m SUV in India that is being developed under the project name S201. The S201 is based on the Ssangyong Tivoli and carries forward design cues from that car. As seen from the images, the Mahindra SUV looks production ready and does not feature much camouflage on the side and the rear.

While there is no official confirmation, we believe Mahindra will launch the S201 SUV in this festive season and will lock horns with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport.

From what's visible, the S201 will get an integrated rear spoiler and wraparound taillights. The rear fog lamps are integrated neatly into the bumper while the multi-spoke alloys have an interesting design. The test car is seen running on Apollo Alnacs tyres. (The Vitara Brezza ships with the same brand of tyres).

The Mahindra S201 is being developed at the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai. The upcoming S201 SUV will be available in both petrol and diesel engines. More importantly, it will make use of a new-gen 1.5-litre and 1.6-litre petrol motors that is being jointly developed by SsangYong and Mahindra.

Earlier spy photos have revealed the compact SUV's interior. The interior is swathed in black and beige with silver accents. The touchscreen infotainment system is flanked by two, vertical A/C vents with a piano black bezel surrounding them.

The auto climate control is located just below and has red coloured buttons to operate various functions. A large rotary dial is placed in the centre of these row of buttons to control the fan speed. Clear influences of the XUV500 can be seen here.