tech2 News Staff

In news that will excite admirers of classic British motorcycles, the legendary BSA marque has been revived by Mahindra’s Classic Legends two-wheeler division, and its first model for the modern era is the reborn BSA Gold Star. Revealed at an exclusive preview late on 2 December, the 2022 BSA Gold Star will be unveiled in full on 4 December at the Motorcycle Live event in the UK. Set to be launched in 2022, the BSA Gold Star is set to take on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in overseas markets.

Founded in 1861, the Birmingham Small Arms – or BSA – began producing motorcycles in 1910, and the Gold Star name came into being in 1938. Over the next few decades, BSA produced several motorcycles ranging from 350 cc to 500 cc in capacity under the Gold Star name, and many of these bikes built a name for themselves by excelling in motorsport, winning several Isle of Man TT races. At its peak, BSA was the world’s largest bike manufacturer, but winded operations down in the 1970s. Rights to the BSA brand were secured by Mahindra’s Classic Legends division in 2016, along with the rights to the Jawa brand, which Classic Legends relaunched in India a few years ago.

While full details on specs and features are only expected on 4 December, it’s clear the new Gold Star pays tribute to the original with its neo-retro styling. It’s packing a new, water-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a displacement of 650 cc, and peak output is expected to be around 45 hp and 55 Nm of torque. The bike – which appears to be available in a variety of dual-tone paint options – sports the signature BSA insignia on the engine block, chrome-finished circular rear-view mirrors, Brembo disc brakes front and back, a chunky telescopic fork, twin rear shock absorbers, an offset fuel tank filler and a twin-pod, chrome-encased instrument cluster.

It remains to be seen if the new BSA Gold Star is built entirely in Birmingham, UK, or if it’s exported from Classic Legends’ facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. When it acquired the rights to the BSA brand in 2016, Classic Legends had made it clear that BSA bikes were largely going to be aimed at markets abroad, but if the bike is indeed made in India, there’s a good chance it may eventually go on sale here as well and take on the Interceptor 650, which is practically unchallenged in its category at this point.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.