The Mahindra XUV700 world premiere event will begin at 4 pm IST, giving India its clearest look yet at the latest addition to the XUV family of Mahindra SUVs.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Mahindra XUV700 to be offered in 5- and 7-seat forms
Buyers will be able to choose between 5-seat (two rows) and 7-seat (three rows) versions of the XUV700. All-wheel-drive is optional, and a number of high-end features - including 360-degree cameras, Sony 3D sound system, flush-fitting door handles among others - will only be available with option packs.
16:20 (IST)
Driver fatigue detection offered
The XUV700 will also be able to detect driver drowsiness and alert the driver, asking them to take a break when one is needed.
16:16 (IST)
XUV700: This is it!
Here's your clearest look yet at the all-new Mahindra XUV700!
16:14 (IST)
Mahindra XUV700 engine options
The Mahindra XUV700 will be available with a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine (200 hp, 380 Nm) and a 2.2-litre mHawk turbo-diesel (185 hp, 420Nm). Both will be available with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Torque rises to 450 Nm for the diesel-automatic version. Top speed for the diesel version is pegged at 200 kph.
16:12 (IST)
Mahindra XUV700 AX: A look at the features
Here's a quick peek at the variants available in the AX (Adrenox) trim line of the Mahindra XUV700.
16:10 (IST)
Mahindra XUV700 to be available in two trim lines
The XUV700 will be offered in two trim lines - MX and Adrenox. Here's a look at the highlights of the MX-series trim...
16:08 (IST)
Mahindra XUV700 comes with ADAS
Mahindra confirms the XUV700 gets a range of advanced driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, becoming the first vehicle in its class to feature ADAS. It also gets seven airbags.
16:06 (IST)
XUV700 gets twin-screen layout
The Mahindra XUV700 has twin 10.25-inch screens combined into a giant 'Superscreen'. The Adrenox infotainment system is all-new, and the XUV700 also has Alexa voice command functionality, a massive sunroof, a Sony 3D sound system and more.
15:48 (IST)
Mahindra XUV700 world premiere to begin shortly: Watch it LIVE
We're less than 15 minutes away from the start of the Mahindra XUV700 global unveil. You can follow the live stream right here.
15:39 (IST)
A sneak-peek at the XUV700
A few days ago, a couple of leaked pictures provided a sneak-peek at the Mahindra XUV700, caught fully undisguised for the first time. You can read all about it HERE.
15:10 (IST)
Mahindra XUV700: Lights and action!
At least in top-spec form, the Mahindra XUV700 will have all-LED lighting, with the signature claw-like extensions housing LED DRLs up front. Additionally, the XUV700 will also come with an 'auto booster' function for the headlights, which promises to significantly enhance high-beam illumination.
14:59 (IST)
'Twin Peaks' logo makes its debut
The Mahindra XUV700 will be the first Mahindra to wear the ‘Twin Peaks’ logo, which will be rolled out on other models in a phased manner. Labelling it the division’s new ‘visual identity’, Mahindra says the logo denotes the company's focus to be a manufacturer of ‘sophisticated and authentic’ SUVs. You can read more about this new logo here.
14:42 (IST)
Mahindra inaugurates SUV proving grounds
Before we get to the XUV700, Mahindra has another important announcement to share - it has inaugurated the Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT) in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. Spread out over 454 acres of land, the MSPT is where all future Mahindra SUVs will be developed and homologated. It will also be home to the 4X4 Center of Excellence, which, in 2022, will be opened for enthusiasts to have a 'world-class' off-roading experience.
14:26 (IST)
Welcome to the XUV700 unveil live blog!
Good afternoon, folks. After a long, long wait, today is the day when Mahindra finally takes the wraps off of its much-awaited SUV, the all-new Mahindra XUV700. The unveil is still some time away, but we'll tell you all we know about this new-gen SUV so far, so stay with us as we bring you all the updates LIVE from the event!
Today is the day – the Mahindra XUV700 will finally make its world premiere this afternoon, at 4 pm IST; just a day prior to India’s 75th Independence Day. The XUV700 – which marks a generational shift from the original XUV500 – has been a long time coming, and is set to be launched this festive season as action in the three-row SUV space continues to intensify.
Spy images leaked a few days ago confirmed the Mahindra XUV700 takes from where the last XUV500 left off. It has a similar squared-off grille with vertical chrome highlights and angular LED headlights with a more exaggerated interpretation of the fanged extensions typical of the XUV500. The flush-fitting door handles are a segment-first, and the SUV appears to have 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the angular theme continues at the back with the full LED tail-lights, and the blacked-out pillars create a floating roof effect.
Mahindra has also previously revealed some key details about the Mahindra XUV700's interior and features list, including a fairly clear look at its dashboard. The highlight here is the twin-screen layout, which is quite reminiscent of a modern Mercedes. There’s a fully digital instrument cluster, a bespoke Sony 3D sound system, with the touchscreen unit running a new OS that Mahindra terms ‘AdrenoX’. This system integrates Alexa-based voice commands and drive modes named ‘Zip’, ‘Zap’ and ‘Zoom’ (exclusive to the diesel XUV700).
Already known are other features such as a large panoramic sunroof, driver fatigue alert system, an air filter and personalised safety messages. The XUV700 is also expected to get certain advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
This Mahindra XUV700 will be based on a new monocoque architecture. The SUV is expected to come with the same engines that debuted on the second-gen Mahindra Thar, but in different states of tune: the 2.0-litre Stallion turbo-petrol with approximately 190 hp and around 350 Nm, and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel with close to 190 hp and over 400 Nm of torque. Both engines are likely to come with a choice of a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque-converter automatic. Mahindra has also confirmed an AWD system will be available as an option.
The Mahindra XUV700 will take on the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the Hyundai Alcazar. Mahindra XUV700 prices are expected to be in the range of Rs 16 to 23 lakh (ex-showroom).
also see
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700 world premiere scheduled for 14 August: Check out the official preview videoAug 11, 2021
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700 spied fully undisguised ahead of debut, feature details revealedAug 02, 2021
science
sharks
Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate historyJul 13, 2021
heat wave
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat strokeJul 13, 2021
Dinosaurs
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new studyApr 16, 2021
Coronavirus Hug
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the YearApr 16, 2021