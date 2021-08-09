tech2 News Staff

In a key announcement ahead of the launch of its brand-new flagship, Mahindra and Mahindra’s automotive division has revealed its new logo, which will make its debut on the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 SUV. Labelling it the division’s new ‘visual identity’, Mahindra says the logo denotes the company's focus to be a manufacturer of ‘sophisticated and authentic’ SUVs. The reveal of the new logo marks a ‘strategic shift’ across Mahindra's SUV portfolio; a building block for a range of ‘authentic’ next-generation SUVs, Mahindra said in a release.

The Mahindra XUV700 – set to make its world premiere in the coming days – will be the first Mahindra to wear the ‘Twin Peaks’ logo, which will be rolled out on other models in a phased manner, the company said. As part of this rebranding exercise, Mahindra will also roll out this redesign across 1,300 sales and service touchpoints in 823 cities by 2022, with charcoal as the primary colour and grey and red being used as accents.

The company’s existing ‘Road Ahead’ logo will be retained for the commercial vehicle products and the farm equipment sector, it said.

“An important facet of leading change is articulating the transformation of our brand. Our new visual identity is a manifestation of what we stand for as we build a truly differentiated and authentic SUV brand for personal exploration and adventure,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director for auto and farm sector, M&M.

Inspired by the brand statement ''Explore the Impossible'', the new logo reflects the ambition and the ability to take new challenges head on, said M&M.

“The idea behind visual identity change is to express that liberating feeling, that you can go where you want, when you want – in complete style, control and security, taking your world with you,” said Pratap Bose, EVP and Chief Design Officer, M&M.

With inputs from PTI