Mahindra XUV700 spied fully undisguised ahead of debut, feature details revealed

Spy shots provide a clear look at the all-new Mahindra XUV700 ahead of its world premiere in August.


tech2 News StaffAug 02, 2021 15:13:50 IST

First pictures of the Mahindra XUV700 caught fully undisguised have been leaked online, revealing the design of the new-gen SUV nearly entirely. While the pictures are somewhat distorted and may not accurately relay the proportions of this new three-row SUV, they do confirm the XUV700 does not stray too far from the design of the first-gen XUV500, retaining and emboldening cues that immediately give away that it is an XUV. However, the design is sure to polarise opinion, and has already generated quite a response on social media.

This is the first time the Mahindra XUV700 has been seen completely undisguised. Image: Mahindra XUV700 Modified via Instagram

The images show that the Mahindra XUV700 takes from where the last XUV500 left off with many of the design themes carrying over to the new 7-seater. So, there is a similar squared-off grille with vertical chrome highlights and angular LED headlights with a more exaggerated interpretation of the fanged extensions typical of the XUV500. The flush-fitting door handles are a segment-first, and the SUV appears to have 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the angular theme continues at the back with the full LED tail-lights, and the blacked-out pillars create a floating roof effect.

Post the surfacing of the leaked images, Mahindra revealed some key details about the Mahindra XUV700's interior and features list, including a fairly clear look at its dashboard. The highlight here is the twin-screen layout, which is quite reminiscent of a modern Mercedes. There’s a fully digital instrument cluster, with the touchscreen unit running a new OS that Mahindra terms ‘AdrenoX’. This system integrates Alexa-based voice commands, a Sony 3D sound system and drive modes named ‘Zip’, ‘Zap’ and ‘Zoom’ (exclusive to the diesel XUV700).

The Mahindra XUV700 gets a twin-screen layout. Image: Mahindra

Already known are other features such as a large panoramic sunroof, driver fatigue alert system, an air filter and personalised safety messages. The XUV700 is also expected to get certain advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

This Mahindra XUV700 will be based on a new monocoque architecture (known internally as the W601). The SUV is expected to come with the same engines that debuted with the second-gen Mahindra Thar: the 2.0-litre Stallion turbo-petrol with approximately 190 hp and around 350 Nm, and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel with close to 190 hp and over 400 Nm of torque. Both engines are likely to come with a choice of a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque-converter automatic. Mahindra has also confirmed an AWD system will be available as an option.

The Mahindra XUV700 is expected to debut sometime in August. Image: Mahindra XUV700 Modified via Instagram

The Mahindra XUV700 will take on the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the Hyundai Alcazar. Mahindra XUV700 prices are expected to be in the range of Rs 16 to 23 lakh (ex-showroom).

With inputs from Overdrive

